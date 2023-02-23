EA DICE Creating New Team For Battlefield?

Within the video game space, there are plenty of franchises that “stand above” all others, and due to that, they are the standard many other development teams try to match up to. For example, in the world of first-person shooters, there’s Call of Duty, and then there’s everyone else. Indeed, the franchise wasn’t the first of its kind, but it’s the one that exploded the genre in many ways, especially after its “reboot” in the “modern era.” Unfortunately, many franchises, including the Battlefield franchise, have tried and failed to live up to their success and continued quality.

The series has been around for over two decades and has had its fair share of ups and downs. At times, gamers have wondered what the team at EA DICE is going for when they make and release these titles. Some of them are incredible, and then you look at something like Battlefield 2042, and you wonder why it got released at all, given the issues it has.

EA DICE GM Rebecka Coutaz revealed to GameIndustry.biz that in an attempt to help steer the franchise in the right direction, they’re making a new team to help fellow dev team Ridgeline Games with creating the single-player campaign for their next title:

“Our decision to build out our single-player team here at DICE is a proactive approach that arms our global teams with the resources they need early on as we look ahead to the next Battlefield experience,” said Coutaz. “We have an immense amount of strength and opportunity within our three global studios, with each team bringing their own set of deep franchise experiences. Now, we are able to expand opportunities and benefit from new talent that will help Ridgeline write the next chapter for the franchise.”

Another team member noted that they want this new team to build a campaign that will truly “engage the players” and have them see their franchise, and their single-player mode, in new ways. That’s a lofty goal that could excite gamers should they pull it off. Hence, the keywords are “should they pull it off.”

After all, EA DICE, and even just Electronic Arts, have been known to try bold ideas but not give them the time to build. EA alone has launched multiple times before they were truly ready for release, and the games suffered as a result.

Should it work out, it could be a new beginning for a franchise that needs some goodwill.