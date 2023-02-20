Battlefield 2042’s Season 4 Content Update Leaks

We now have just a little better idea of what to expect from Eleventh Hour, particularly the map Flashpoint.

Coming fresh off the heels off of the release of the Battlefield 2042 Season 4: Eleventh Hour gameplay trailer, we have new information leaked about Season 4.

This information is leaked from a development update that may be going public in a few days. Allegedly, a Battlefield streamer or content creator broke NDA to leak this bit from that update.

The Flashpoint map is set in South Africa. A development complex build around a biodiversity hotspot in the country was deemed doomed for failure, and abandoned, making it prime pickings for the players of Battlefield. There are key points of this map that have particular characteristics.

Flag A1 is a short to medium vehicle friendly combat zone.

Flag B1 is a multi-tiered short to medium close quarters combat area.

Flag C1 is also a multi-tiered close quarters combat area, but also open air, so it is a good map for sharpshooters.

Flag D1 is a closed facility that has a vehicle elevator, creating intriguing scenarios for both attack and defense of the area.

Flag E1 is for infantry, as you fight for space control in a turbine room and side tower, with the risk of the building crashing down.

Flag F1 is designed for team death match battles, with a Central Reactor Core to fight over.

Flag G1 is mostly a ground level map, making it ideal for vehicle and snipers. Rows of solar panels and the buildings surrounding it also make it a potential close quarters battleground.

The update also rounds up much of what we already know, from the CAV-Brawler and the new weapons, to Recon Specialist Camila Blasco.

About Blasco, she is described as an ambush expert. She has customized tactical gear, and also employs her recon training to move without being detected by motion based technology. Her X6 infiltration device is a signal jammers, preventing all lock ons, creating communication dead zones, and also pinpointing enemy tech. Blasco is Recon class, and as we have covered before, the last specialist. Moving forward, class based specialists are making a return for the game.

We also have these descriptions for these weapons:

Super 500 shotgun – compact stockless pump action shotgun perfect for both close quarters combat and breaching situations. Short range so it’s an ideal sidearm.

RM68 assault rifle – built in silencer and counterweight for improved stability and recoil powered by a 6.8 mm plastic case ammo.

AC9SMG –Extremely lightweight SMG set up for fast hip fire exchanges.

RPT-31 LMG –prototype LMW with low rate of fire, heaving hitting rounds, and very fast bullet speed.

Battlefield 2042 is currently available to pick up on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.