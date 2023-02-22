Battlefield 2042 New Trailer Reveals Battle Pass Content

Even if EA DICE delayed this season rollout to fix Battlefield 2042's issues, today the game is playable in the way that the developers intended.

EA have shared a new trailer revealing the contents for Battlefield 2042’s upcoming Battle Pass for Season 4: Eleventh Hour.

The listing below indicates each item, their Tier, whether they are free or premium, and a small description.

Irish “Greenback” Skin

Tier 0

Premium

New Specialist Set

PP-29 “Blowback” Skin

Tier 0

Premium

New Weapon Skin

Camila Blasco

Tier 4

Free

New Recon

Taser Baton

Tier 15

Premium

New Takedown

SPH Explosive Launcher

Tier 16

Free

New Assault Gadget

Casper “Prodigal Son” Skin

Tier 20

Premium

New Specialist Set

RPT-31

Tier 22

Free

New Weapon

CAV-Brawler

Tier 28

Free

New Vehicle

PJP-BP “Buried Resistance” Skin

Tier 30

Premium

New Weapon Skin

Super 500

Tier 34

Free

New Sidearm Weapon

YG-99 Hannibal “Gnawed” Skin

Tier 41

Premium

New Vehicle Skin

Crawford “Cerberus” Skin

Tier 50

Premium

New Specialist Set

CAV-Brawler “Earthshaker” Skin

Tier 60

Premium

New Vehicle Skin

AC9 “Nailed Down” Skin

Tier 70

Free

New Weapon Skin

RM68 “Natural Order” Skin

Tier 80

Premium

New Weapon Skin

Dozer “Cold Protector” Skin

Tier 90

Free

New Specialist Set

Blasco “Fault Line” Skin

Tier 100

Premium

New Specialist Skin

We had previously covered the gameplay trailer for Season 4, who introduced Camile Blasco, Battlefield 2042’s incoming specialist. As we had noted before, Blasco’s specialty is infiltration and going undetected, and its traits that would serve a player well if they were more interested in stealth than being the one person army going gung-ho on the map and getting beat early.

Blasco gets her own skin at the end of her introductory Battle Pass, but you also have to earn the right to play her, by going up to Tier 4 first.

We also covered some early leaks for Battlefield 2042’s 4th season content. EA DICE have yet to confirm these details so far, but of course, Battlefield 2042 players won’t have to wait that long to find out if it’s just as we had described them or not.

It’s worth noting that this content received considerable delay unusual for a live service game like Battlefield. The reason for this is that EA DICE committed to fixing the game’s issues before moving forward with new additional content. Even if they’re experiencing it a bit late, Battlefield players are experiencing Battlefield 2042 now as it was intended.

Battlefield 2042 Season 4: Eleventh Hour will be releasing on February 28, 2023. Battlefield 2042 is available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows, via Steam and the EA client. You can watch the trailer below.