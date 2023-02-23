Atomic Heart: How To Complete Testing Ground 6 | Puzzle Solutions Guide

Grab more powerful weapon blueprints and navigate the hidden dungeons of Atomic Heart with our complete Testing Ground 6 guide. This dungeon is available as soon as you enter the main open-world area of the game and is located not far from the Boat Station marked on your map. Unlocking it is pretty straightforward — if you’ve unlocked anything with a hacked camera, you’ll understand how to open this one. This is a nice, simple, breezy optional dungeon that can be completed relatively quickly. Only the final puzzle is especially complicated — but we’ll explain every step to help you make it out alive with all your new gun upgrades.

Testing Ground 6 | Completion Guide

The Testing Ground is located southeast of the Boat Station — to reach it, you need to hijack the cameras and use them on the large concrete drain on the edge of the lake. You’ll find a camera tower just across the water from the drainage pipe location.

In this testing ground, we’ll have to solve Revolving Room puzzles. By manipulating a valve, you can change the orientation of an entire room. Let’s get started.

Revolving Room Puzzle 1 :

: Set the valve to III. Climb the wall and reach the upper revolving room. Look down at the door — solve the lock to open the door. Now we’re ready to leave.

Set the valve to IIII. Climb the crates and jump to the upper platform. Move through the door to reach the destroyed wall exit.

Leave through the cracked wall, then enter another cracked wall to find a machine room. To the left is a Safe Room, and straight ahead you’ll find your first reward.

BRONZE REWARD: PM – Extended Mag Blueprint

Take the stairs up from the Safe Room to reach a wind turbine chamber. Defeat the drones that spawn, then drop through the vent that opens up. This leads into a series of tunnels — take the left tunnel up and climb out into another machinery chamber. The silver reward is straight ahead.

SILVER REWARD: Kalash – Collimator Blueprint

Revolving Room Puzzle 2 :

: Leave the valve set at IIII. This is the valve in the main room.

Climb the shelf with yellow-smeared crates. At the top, jump to the ledge on the left. Drop through the hole to find a second valve. Solve the lock — we can now access two valves.

Set the main valve to IIII and the side valve to III. Go downstairs and you should be facing a yellow bar you can jump to. Dash-jump, then jump to the yellow bars on the left.

Climb the yellow bars, and then turn around — you’ll see a yellow pipe. Jump onto it. Jump-dash the gap to reach the opposite side of the chamber.

On the opposite side of the chamber, we now have access to two more valves.

Set the left valve to II and the right valve to II. The yellow metal bars you can climb should be on your right.

Climb the metal bars and turn around and aim your jump to the high ledge behind you. You should be able to make the jump.

Exit on the upper level to reach a Safe Room, an elevator, and a room containing your gold reward chest.