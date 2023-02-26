Metroid Prime Remastered: How to Defeat the Final Boss | Metroid Prime Guide

Though Meta Ridley is by far the hardest boss fight in Metroid Prime Remastered, the titular Metroid Prime will also give players a pretty rough run for their money as they aim to finish up the game for good. Located in the depths of the Phazon Impact Crater underneath the Chozo Temple, this boss has two forms, the second of which is particularly tricky to figure out how to overcome. Don’t worry, though, as we’re going to map out exactly how to take out this oversized parasite and roll those closing credits on this fantastic first-person adventure.

How to Beat Metroid Prime in Metroid Prime Remastered

As with all bosses in Metroid Prime Remastered, remember to scan both forms of this boss to grab the last two scans of the entire game. Note that if you die, you have to scan them again, as these scans only carry over if you beat the game. Like with many other final bosses in the Metroid series, Metroid Prime will test your mastery of just about every skill you’ve found over the course of your journey through Tallon IV. From your beams to your visors to your various morph ball techniques, you’ll need to use everything in your arsenal to come out on top against the mother of all intergalactic parasites in the Impact Crater.

When the battle begins, you’ll be fighting a spider-like creature that will leap down into a pit, forcing you to chase after it to take it out for good. It will do this routinely throughout the fight any time you’ve overwhelmed it, so just keep following it down any time it does this. Now, for the bulk of the first phase of this fight, Metroid Prime will switch between four different forms. Each one is color coded and will match up with one of your beams, just like the special breeds of Space Pirates that you began facing toward the end of the game.

Each of these forms also has a special beam attack, with the ice beam, which freezes you in place, being by far the most dangerous. Jump or strafe to avoid these attacks and blast away with the plasma, wave, charge, or ice beams whenever applicable. All four forms will also release little homing orbs of energy to distract you during the battle as well. Don’t shoot these with your beams, though; just use a single missile on each to take them out, then suck in what they leave behind with your charge beam.

Metroid Prime will also occasionally rush you, forcing you to go into the tiny crevices in the ground in your Morph Ball form in order to avoid taking damage. Occasionally, you’ll also have to use your Boost Ball to escape from its green tractor-beam attack as well. These strategies basically culminate in the entirety of this first phase of the fight, so just keep at it until you get to the second phase.

This is where things start to get tricky. The final form of Metroid Prime, and the true final boss of the game, can only be damaged under special circumstances. It will fly around the arena, attacking and making small pits of Phazon that you can use against it. This is the only way to damage it, so save your missiles and other attacks for the various metroids that show up throughout the battle to distract you.

Essentially, you’re going to be utilizing Samus’ hyper mode, just like at the end of Super Metroid, though you’ll be activating it differently than you did in the bounty hunter’s seminal SNES adventure. This time around, you’ll be using your Phazon Suit as a conduit to pump Phazon through your body and into your arm cannon. This attack packs an insane punch and is fired simply by holding down the Fire button any time you’re in a pool of Phazon.

The downside is that Metroid Prime will also occasionally create other Metroids for you to fight during the battle as well. Luckily, you can either take them out with traditional means or leap into the Phazon pool and make short work of them with Hyper Mode. Either way, don’t let them distract you too much from your main focus, as the Phazon pools will only be around for a short time.

Now, the final trick to this fight is that you’re going to have to switch between your combat, thermal, and spectral visors throughout the battle any time the creature disappears from your sight. This includes times when you’re targeting it from the Phazon pools. If you don’t see Metroid Prime, simply switch to another visor, scan the arena quickly, and then try another if you don’t spot it.

Luckily, unlike the first phase of the fight and the Meta Ridley battle that preceded it, this final encounter can go by relatively quickly, so long as you use the above strategies consistently throughout. While the Metroids can be used to recover some health or missiles when they appear, they should only be your focus if they’re too much of a distraction to target Metroid Prime or if the Phazon pools have dried up.

Finally, like Meta Ridley, Metroid Prime will have an attack where it strikes the ground and causes energy waves that you will have to jump over to avoid damage. Also, keep in mind that if the creature begins hovering over a Phazon pool, it can heal itself, making the battle unnecessarily lengthy and redundant, so be sure to keep your focus on the boss rather than the metroids who regularly appear throughout the battle.

Follow the above strategies throughout, and you’ll soon have this massive monster down for the count, unlocking the ending and the credits. Now, if you have a 100% item collection ratio, be sure and watch all the way through for a secret cut scene that sets up the main antagonist for the other two Metroid Prime games.