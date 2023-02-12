Metroid Prime Remastered: How to Get the Super Missile

When you’re going through Phendrana Drifts in Metroid Prime Remastered, you’ll inevitably enter an area where you’re fighting room after room of Space Pirates as you explore a research facility in the snowy region. This is your indication that you’re almost at the location where you can unlock the Super Missile for Samus to use for the remainder of the game.

Eventually, you’ll reach a large cylindrical room where a Space Pirate will drop right in front of you in a doorway. This is the room where you can unlock the Super Missile, but doing so can be a bit tricky. Essentially you’re going to need to turn on a machine that hides the valuable item within so that you can nab it for yourself. Fear not, though, as we’ll lay out how to solve this somewhat tricky puzzle for you in the guide below.

After you’ve killed all of the Space Pirates, the first thing you’re going to want to do is head down to the base floor and look for a screen on the consoles that has a circular symbol on it. Scanning that screen will light up a spot further up on some platforms where you can use Leap or the Morph Ball Bombs to get Morph Ball Samus into the little sphere indentation in the wall and then use another bomb to activate it.

This will unlock another sphere indentation across from you. Just follow the platforms around now and repeat the process of activating the node once you reach it. It might seem like you can’t reach some of these platforms, but if you pad out your jump and then Space Jump, you’ll be fine to make these heftier leaps. This will unlock four more Morph Ball nodes below that must be activated one at a time with your Boost Ball.

When you’re finished doing so, a hologram of a solar system will light up the room, and the Super Missile will be revealed at the center of the top area in the room. Now, before you head up, you might want to check the computers on the base floor, as any that happen to show up red on the Scan Visor are valuable Pirate Data for your logbook.

Now begin your ascent up the platforms once again. You’ll find there are more for you to climb and that they’ll inevitably lead you closer and closer to your prize. There are one or two other tricky jumps where you’ll have to pick the precise right moment to use your Space Jump but don’t worry, you don’t need any other items to do this. As you get closer to your goal, stop and scan the planets to add more entries to your logbook. Now, just finish your climb and jump into the opening in the middle to grab yourself that nifty new Super Missile.