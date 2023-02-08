Metroid Prime: Remastered Coming To Nintendo Switch Today

“Explore Tallon IV with your preferred play style” in Metroid Prime: Remastered for the Nintendo Switch on February 8th, 2023.

Today’s Nintendo Direct stream revealed that Metroid Prime is set to be remastered for the Nintendo Switch and will be releasing today (February 8th, 2023). The remaster is set to add new dual stick controls which will now allow players to move around while also adjusting their point of view. However, if you’re a fan of the original game’s control system fear not! There are a number of control settings available in the remaster including the original control and aiming styles.

There had been numerous rumors circulating over the last few months about a possible remaster making its way to Nintendo Switch and Metroid fans couldn’t be happier with the confirmation of the news. The original Metroid Prime was released back on November 18th, 2002 for the GameCube before an enhanced edition of the game was produced for the Nintendo Wii in 2009. The original game was loved by both critics and fans alike with the title selling over 2.8 million units worldwide.

Set between the events of Metroid and Metroid II, Metroid Prime takes place on the planet of Tallon IV which was initially inhabited by the Chozo race. However, after a meteor struck Tallon IV just five decades earlier the civilization was all but wiped out. The meteor itself left the planet contaminated with corruptive, mutagenic substances that would later be referred to as Phazon. As the protagonist of the Metroid series, Samus Aran, you intercept a distress signal from the Space Pirate frigate Orpheon. As you make your way through the story you’ll encounter now fan and series favorite characters such as the cybernetic version of Ridley known as Meta Ridley.

The game received rave reviews with the Metacritic score sitting at 97/100. Eurogamer described the original title as such: “There are a million and one awe-inspiring moments saturated with detail waiting to be uncovered in Metroid Prime. Each new area is like an art exhibit.” IGN even awarded the title a 98/100 saying “From the amazingly polished gameplay design to the gorgeous visuals and atmospheric soundtrack, Metroid Prime is unquestionably a must-have masterpiece and a show horse that all forthcoming adventure titles will be judged by.”

The title is set to make its way to the Nintendo Switch digitally today (February 8th, 2023) with a physical release set to release on February 22nd, 2023. If you’d like to try the original before you dive into the remaster you’ll have to track down a copy for either the GameCube or Nintendo Wii.