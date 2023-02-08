Nintendo fans can rejoice as Pikmin 4 is set to release on July 21st, 2023 for Nintendo Switch!

Nintendo started off their latest Nintendo Direct with a new look at Pikmin 4. The trailer boasted large open green vistas and earthy environments that blend together quite well with Pikmin‘s admittedly goofy but charming art style. The trailer introduced a new dog-like creature that appears to be able to clear certain areas of environmental obstacles. The Nintendo Direct host, Shinya Takahashi posed the question to viewers “what kinds of things will it [dog-like creature] show us” before closing off by noting that more information would be available about the title in the future.

Pikmin 4 is set to follow the series’ previous gameplay elements focusing on real-time strategy. Fans of the Pikmin series will be delighted to know that the game is just around the corner now as previously when Pikmin creator Shigeru Miyamoto spoke to Eurogamer in 2015 he said the game was close to completion. eight years on and we finally have a release date. Players were rightfully skeptical of the title’s supposed near completion when it was announced in a Nintendo Direct on September 13th, 2022 but given we now have a release date fans can rest easy.

Pikmin 4 is set to hit the Nintendo Switch on July 21st, 2023. However, Nintendo did note at the beginning of the live stream that the dates presented during the Direct are subject to change due to Covid-19. The statement read:

Please note: Due to COVID-19, release dates and other information presented in this video are subject to change. For potential updates, please chack the official Nintendo website and social media channels, as well as those of other publishers.

If you’re looking to dive into the Pikmin series for the first time or simply for nostalgia you’ll be happy to know that in the interim of learning about Pikmin 4 both Pikmin 3 Deluxe was released on the Nintendo Switch and Pikmin Bloom, an AR title was released on mobile devices. Pikmin 3 Deluxe added a number of new items including additional side stories, co-op story progress, and numerous quality-of-life improvements.

Pikmin 4 sure looks like a fun and interesting experience and given the length of time since a wholly new Pikmin experience was released all eyes will be on Nintendo to see if they can deliver when the game releases on July 21st, 2023.