Game Boy Is Heading To Nintendo Switch

There are always some rumors and speculation that Nintendo will be adding more classic systems to their Nintendo Switch Online services. While it took quite a few years, it looks like fans can finally play some of those classic Game Boy titles from yesteryear. The new additions were announced during the Nintendo Direct stream that took place today. These platforms will be added into the service today, but with it comes all three major Game Boy handhelds. Unfortunately, fans of Game Boy Advance fans will be forced into paying for the additional expansion pass component of the service.

The systems will play much like how the other systems are handled on the service. Each month we’ll likely get more games added into the mix. But starting today, players will get a slew of games available from the original Nintendo Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advanced. However, we have to remind you that Game Boy Advanced titles will be locked behind the additional Expansion Pack for Nintendo Switch Online. But we do know what games are being added into the mix right now. We’ll list these games for you to check out down below.

Nintendo Game Boy Games

Tetris

Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX

Gargoyles

Game and Watch Gallery 3

Alone in the Dark

Metroid 2: Return of Samus

Wario Land 3

Kirby’s Dream Land

Nintendo Game Boy Advanced Games

Super Mario Bros 3

WarioWare Inc

Kuru Kuru Kuruin

Mario Kart Super Circuit

Mario and Luigi Superstar Saga

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

These games will also come with multiplayer if they originally had it. So you and your friends can play together locally or online. Now the wait to see if other Nintendo game platforms will be added into the mix. At the very least, those of you who enjoyed the Game Boy handhelds can relive the experience on modern hardware. Likewise, we’ll have to wait and see what other Nintendo Game Boy games will be added to the mix as we progress through 2023.