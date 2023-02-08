Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Gets New Trailer

We all figured that the latest Nintendo Direct would end with Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, but the question was how much they would show. Many were hoping we’d get a glimpse of the gameplay elements beyond what is typically shown in a trailer. If you were hoping for that, you might be a bit disappointed. However, if you were hoping to get more of a feel about what the game would be like and how much trouble Link and Zelda are in this time, you’re in luck. The new trailer that was dropped had that and many teases of what’s to come.

First off, it appears that Ganondorf is the enemy we’ll face in the game. Not only do we hear his voice, but we see the blood-red moon that gives life to his minions sweeping over Hyrule and bombarding it with attacks. It also should be noted that many of the scenes from the game appear to be from early segments based on Link’s look and attire.

We also see the damage he and Zelda go through, with the ending shot being Link with a heavily burnt arm trying to save Zelda from a fall.

Some of the new elements we see in the trailer include using Link’s new arm, which may be a gift from the Goddess Hylia based on one scene. The arm might give him Shiekah Slate powers as we see him lift objects with telekinesis through it. We also get multiple shots of vehicles that Link is going to ride. While his glider from the first game is shown early, we see him driving versions of cars, hovercrafts, and more! We also see glimpses of new weapons, including homing arrows!

Something you might have missed is the new enemies scattered throughout the trailer. That includes familiar foes doing things like mining for unknown reasons.

One of the biggest mysteries within the trailer is the “voices” we hear near the end. It sounds similar to the language that Fi, the spirit within the Master Sword, spoke during a past title. So is she making a return? Or could it be the mysterious race that was teased in the last trailer?

If nothing else, the trailer did give fans a taste of what’s coming in this sprawling adventure. We’ll likely get more trailers and details as we approach the May 12 release date for Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Hopefully, it won’t be too long of a wait to get more.