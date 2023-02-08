Splatoon 3 Getting Unique Expansion Pass

Splatoon 3 is one of the biggest titles in the Nintendo Switch’s history. Don’t get us wrong. The second game that launched in the first year of the Switch’s life was huge, but the third title was a different story. It set sales records in Japan and was recently confirmed to have crossed 10 million units in less than six months. Those numbers will continue to grow as time goes on. But they made sure to announce the paid DLC content before the game’s release. Fast forward to today, the latest Nintendo Direct revealed what that content would be.

As it turns out, the game will get an Expansion Pass featuring two waves of content. But what might have surprised many who watched is the first wave that’ll come out in the Spring. In Wave 1, you’ll get to return to Inkopolis! That’s right! The location that helped start the franchise is returning, and you’ll get to wander there from the Splatlands. If you’re wondering why you would do that, it’s because you love nostalgia!

Everything within the returning Inkopolis has been polished and given a new coat of paint. Er, ink. You’ll see some old friends like Callie and Marie, who will sing during the Splatfests and return to all the stores from the first game! Some of them will even have new shop owners.

All game functions, from the Salmon Run to Tabletuf Battles and the Splatfests, will be available in Inkopolis. So think of Wave 1 as a “new location” to have fun in. But if you’re looking for more meaningful content, you need to check out Wave 2.

Wave 2 will feature a new story called “Side Dish,” which seems to follow in the path of the Octo Expansion we got in the last title. Based on what we see in the teaser, we’ll meet a new Octarian who is somehow tied to the group Off the Hook. One of whom was an Octarian if you recall. How do they tie together? Will we see the fan-favorite characters return to help this new protagonist? What adventures await on their journey? You’ll have to wait and find out!

However, you don’t have to wait if you want to buy the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass. You can get it now; the content will upload to your Nintendo Switch once the waves are ready. So don’t miss out and stay fresh!