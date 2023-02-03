Splatoon 3 Stars “Sneak Peek” For Next Splatest

You’re in luck if you’ve been aching for another Splatfest within Splatoon 3. Next week is when the next one will happen. This wasn’t a guarantee initially because it seemed like the Splatfest would be followed up by another Big Run event through the Salmon Run mode. But apparently, they will do another back-to-back event like in previous iterations. However, just like with past Splatfests in the current game, the “sneak peek” is happening right now. That means you can support the team you want to be on and get Conch Shells to boot!

The news was dropped on Twitter, but we’ll describe it if you’ve never done a sneak peek. Long story short, it’s simply you going into the game and selecting what team you will be on ahead of time. If you do that, when the Splatfest starts next week, the team at Deep Cut will reveal which team has the early voting lead. That, in turn, will help guide you on how much effort you’ll need to put into the early parts of the event so that you can help your team get the win.

As for what the Splatfest topic is, it’s going to be a war of chocolates.

For a countdown to the Splatfest start and times in your time zone, see: https://t.co/OxNtC7HeN5 pic.twitter.com/cKiWqx9YbQ — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) February 3, 2023

It’s Dark Chocolate vs. Milk Chocolate vs. White Chocolate. Given that Valentine’s Day is only a few days after the Spaltfest ends, it’s appropriate that they decided to put something so “sweet” right next to the holiday. Plus, many people will be giving their dates, spouses, or significant others chocolate for V-Day, so it’ll be interesting to see what side people choose as it relates to themselves or their partners.

As for what the future of Splatoon 3 is, you can expect more Splatfests and Big Run events to happen in the upcoming months. Furthermore, you can expect updates to the catalog feature, much like what we got with “Chill Season” back in December.

However, many fans are eager to hear more about the upcoming paid DLC content. Before the game’s launch, the team at Squid Research Labs announced that there would even be paid DLC for the game. The last time this happened was with the Octo Expansion, which allowed the Octarians to come into the game as playable characters.

So one has to wonder what the people at Nintendo have in mind for this next big DLC. Until we find that out, prepare for the Splatfest next weekend!