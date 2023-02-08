Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wave 4 Trailer Highlights Yoshi’s Island

Mario Kart might not have a new mainline installment in quite a few years now, but fans are still enjoying Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The video game that offered a bit more content than Nintendo Wii U’s Mario Kart 8 has become a must-have title for the Nintendo Switch. Fans still enjoy the ability to race around the different courses, and fortunately, Nintendo keeps things fresh. The latest move from the company is to hold off on a new installment. Instead, they are simply adding more tracks into the mix for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

This started in March of 2022 when we got the first Wave of tracks, and we know those Waves will continue throughout this year. So far, we know one track that will be coming to Wave 4, which is set to launch this Spring. Those of you who are interested can check out the trailer above. But what we know so far is that this next Wave will introduce a new track called Yoshi’s Island. Again, the gameplay of the track is shown briefly in the video above, but that should tie you over until the rest of the tracks are unveiled.

Although, there was one more surprise for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fans. It looks like one more character is getting added to the roster. Included in Wave 4 for the Mario Kart Booster Course Pass is Birdo. This character was available in Mario Kart Double Dash, and it seems that Nintendo is bringing the iconic enemy for Mario back into the race. Now the speculation can begin on if we’ll continue to see more characters added to the game outside of just new race tracks.

Again, that’s just one trailer and one course right now. We’re bound to see more trailers and gameplay footage of the new Wave soon. Players can still predict what other courses will be returning to the game or if any new locations should be added. Likewise, there are bound to be plenty of Nintendo characters that fans would love to see represented in the game that could further buff up the roster or karts. In the meantime, we’ll have to wait and see just what Nintendo offers, along with a specific release date for when we can expect Wave 4 to hit Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.