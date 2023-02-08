Fire Emblem Engage Reveals New Characters and Story For Expansion Pass

Fire Emblem Engage was the first major title for Nintendo and the Switch in 2023. It sought to continue the franchise tradition regarding gameplay while embracing its history and fun. One of the fun twists that was revealed last year was the Expansion Pass. It would feature multiple waves, and the first wave would be released upon game launch. In that first wave, we got Tiki, the OG Dragon of the franchise, and the trio of Edelgard, Dmitri, and Claude from the previous mainline entry as new Emblem Rings. But during the Nintendo Direct today, we got another surprising announcement about the game’s next waves.

First, let’s talk about the second wave. Much like the first, it’ll feature new Emblem Rings for you to get. Fan-favorite character Hector was the first to get shown off. He’ll be able to increase defense and allow powerful counterattacks on foes. Second, we got Soren, the powerful mage and Ike’s trusted advisor. He’ll unleash spells that can reach enemies over a wide area.

If you were a fan of Camilla, you’re in luck because she’s in Wave 2 as well. She’ll be able to hurt enemies by altering the terrain. Oh, and did we mention that Wave 2 is coming out today? Because it is!

Wave 3 was also discussed, as we’ll get the duo of Chrom and Robin! You’ll unleash devastating sword and magical attacks through their tag team work. Plus, they’ll likely have some fun with Lucina when she’s around. A surprise for Wave 3 is Veronica from Fire Emblem Heroes! Much like in the mobile game, you can summon allies to fight alongside you in maps. To get all of these heroes, you’ll need to beat new maps that’ll be added to Fire Emblem Engage.

Finally, in Wave 4, we get the “Fell Xenologue,” a new story that’ll bring Alear and his allies back to the fold to take on even more dangerous threats than before!

Based on what we see in the tease, a set of new characters makes a prayer to Alear, who is the Divine Dragon, and he comes to their aid. He notes that the new characters’ world is in danger, and we get a brief tease of the villain.

At the end of the main storyline, a new enemy is teased. Could that enemy be the one we meet in the Xenologue? It’s hard to say. Either way, Wave 2 is out today, and the next two waves may not be that far in the future!