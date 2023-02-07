Fire Emblem Engage Receives Accolades Trailer

When it comes to video games, one of the best ways to show off how well a game was received is to do an “Accolades Trailer.” Simply put, this trailer shows off the many high scores critics have given the game since its release and hopefully inspires players to try it out. After all, many people rely on the words or feelings of critics as they are the “most trusted sources” when it comes to video game thoughts. While that may not be true for all, Nintendo always wants people to buy their games, so they were willing to make such a trailer for Fire Emblem Engage.

As you can see below, the critics loved Fire Emblem Engage for its looks, tactical gameplay, story, etc. The gameplay was especially loved by one site calling it the “sharpest” in how it plays. If you haven’t played the game, don’t worry, there aren’t any major spoilers within the trailer. Again, they’re trying to use this trailer to get people to buy the game, so check it out below if you haven’t already:

If you want a broader description of the game, we’re here to help. The title focuses on Alear, a Divine Dragon who awakens from a 1000-year slumber to learn that the Fell Dragon Sombron has also awakened from its slumber. Tasked by their mother to save the land of Lythos, you’ll travel the realm in search of the twelve Emblem Rings.

These rings contain the spirits of past characters from the franchise, and through them, you’ll be granted special powers. As you travel, you’ll get new allies, meet cruel enemies, and see how far you can push yourself and your team so that you can save everyone.

The game is very fun and dense in terms of what you can do. With the Emblem Rings, you’ll have the ability to assign them to whatever character you want. You might play it to type, or preference. The choice is yours. The Somniel is a place to relax, talk with allies, play minigames, and more!

The main campaign’s story is robust, as most people we’ve seen have beaten the game in about 30-40 hours, if not more!

Plus, there’s the Expansion Pass content. The first wave is already out and features two more Emblem Rings. In addition, a new side story will emerge soon from future waves! So if you haven’t had the chance to play Fire Emblem Engage yet, now is your chance!