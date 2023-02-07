Hogwarts Legacy Players Can Get Special Twitch Drops This Week

Hogwarts Legacy is now out for those who have obtained the early access preorder. That means quite a few are already embarking on their grand magical journey as a student of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. However, a few goodies can be obtained if you’re willing to watch some Twitch livestreams of the game. Those of you who are already signed up with a Twitch account might want to take advantage of these stream goodies while they are available. Fortunately, it looks like you’ll have a few opportunities to pick up the Twitch drops.

The first piece of Hogwarts Legacy gear that you can obtain is Merlin’s Cloak. This is only obtainable by watching a Livestream of the developer’s gameplay highlight. Avalanche Software is holding a couple of streams to celebrate the early access and launch of Hogwarts Legacy developers. Starting today at 11 am EST, players can tune into their stream and obtain the Merlin’s Cloak Twitch drop. Of course, if you missed the stream today, then you’re still in luck. At the same time as today’s stream, Avalanche Software is holding a second stream on February 10, 2023. That is the official launch date for the Hogwarts Legacy video game. So make sure to tune in on that date to obtain the special item drop.

Wrap yourself in Merlin's Cloak by obtaining this exclusive Twitch Drop, available to unlock only through watching the official #HogwartsLegacy Launch Week Livestreams on https://t.co/t4mVCOZktQ. pic.twitter.com/LzvAmvMmBm — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) February 6, 2023

Likewise, this week through February 24, 2023, there will be more Twitch Drops for Hogwarts Legacy. Also announced on Twitter, the developers are giving players four more additional items. Those are the Silver Dragon-Eyed Spectacles, the Urchin Hat, the Carmine Lighting Bolt Scarf, and the Lilac Ensemble. That’s a few notable additions you can add to your game just from watching streams of the game. It’s noted that Twitch streamers that have their Twitch Drops enabled will allow players to obtain these items as long as they sit in on thirty minutes of the stream. That should give you plenty of time to get a look at the gameplay if you haven’t already decided on purchasing the game or not.

Are you ready to reap the rewards? Four exclusive #HogwartsLegacy in-game cosmetics are available with Twitch Drops from February 7th – 24th. https://t.co/v0KGkKOwIG pic.twitter.com/N8hQERO6yJ — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) February 6, 2023

Currently, Hogwarts Legacy is available for players today if they have early access. Although, there were reports that PlayStation 5 beta build players were having issues loading the game. Fortunately, there is a fix available to get you into the game. But if you don’t have early access, then Hogwarts Legacy will be released officially on February 10, 2023, for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Those on last-generation platforms, the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch, will receive the game later this year. In the meantime, you can check out our Before You Buy video game coverage on Hogwarts Legacy in the video we have embedded below.