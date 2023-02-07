Hogwarts Legacy Early Access Fix Discovered For PlayStation 5 Beta Testers

Hogwarts Legacy has been one of the more anticipated video game releases of 2023. Now that the title is available through early access, players worldwide are starting to enjoy this game. However, those on PlayStation 5’s beta software might find some issues popping up. It looks like some beta users are not gaining access to their early access build of Hogwarts Legacy. Fortunately, there is an easy fix out there that should allow players to load the game up properly. Here’s what some players report online regarding a quick fix for those stuck with error messages.

If you want to enjoy Hogwarts Legacy on the beta build of PlayStation 5, there are two options available. This information comes from a Reddit thread, but most seem to have found the fix has worked for them. The first fix was uncovered by reverting the system software of your PlayStation 5. This option is not something recommended now, but if you get off the beta build of the PlayStation 5 and use software that is available for the public, then that should work. You’ll find that option by going through the following settings.

Reverting PlayStation 5 Software

Go to Settings > System > System Software > Stop Using Beta

However, there is another way to keep using the beta of your PlayStation 5 and allow Hogwarts Legacy to load up. This is done by restoring your licenses. If you’re uncertain how to do this, then follow the guide below.

Restoring PlayStation 5 Licenses

Go to Settings > User and Accounts > Other > Restore Licenses

That should fix the issue and allow players the ability to enjoy their early access to Hogwarts Legacy. While Hogwarts Legacy is currently only available for those with Early Access, the official full release is nearly upon us. Players can expect Hogwarts Legacy to launch on February 10, 2023. You’ll find it available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms when the game releases. In fact, while several reports suggested PC users could not preload the game, that has not been changed. So PC users can preload the title through Steam and have it ready for its big release later within the week.

Meanwhile, those of you on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms are still enduring a bit of a wait. Those particular platforms will receive the game later on in the year. For now, you can check out the official launch trailer in the embedded video. Likewise, we have a Before You Buy video coverage of the title down below.