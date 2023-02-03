Will Fire Emblem Engage Get A New Game+ Plus

In the gaming world that we live in, there are certain expectations put upon upcoming or recently released titles that are cited because it is “the norm” to have them. For example, a game should be in true “running condition” upon launch or after the “Day One Patch” that inevitably arrives. Yet in recent years, we’ve seen plenty of games not be in running order, and the backlash was loud as a result. Another thing that many gamers expect is the “New Game+ Mode” that often comes with single-player titles. Yet with Fire Emblem Engage, fans were surprised it didn’t have it.

Why do players expect such a mode in the game? Well, it’s a mode that has gotten very popular in the single-player genre since it was first created. Long story short, it lets you restart the game with your units at high levels and with their abilities intact, and the enemies are raised in toughness to match your levels of power within the mode. It’s meant to be an “extra challenge” as you go through the game again. We know that Nintendo games in the past have had this mode, so that’s why some people on Twitter were more than happy to voice their frustration over not seeing it in Fire Emblem Engage:

I like fire emblem. I got a fire emblem game. it was fun



why is there no new game+ — zee (@Blun_Z) January 31, 2023

So why isn’t it in the game? It’s hard to say as we don’t know what Intelligent Systems thought process was as they developed the title. As many have noted, other titles in the franchise have had a New Game+ Mode, so it’s unclear why this title was left out of that party. However, there might be some good news for those hoping for it.

We know from the team that the Expansion Pass will have multiple waves. The first wave came out at launch and gave us two new Emblem Rings, items, maps, and more. There are three more waves that haven’t been revealed yet in terms of content. It’s more than possible that a New Game+ mode could be nestled into one of those three remaining waves.

We can confirm with the Expansion Pass that there will be a new side story called the “Fell Xenologue.” This will either build off the main game’s ending, which we won’t spoil, or branch off from the main story and tell a new tale within the title.

No release date has been supplied for the next wave, so stay tuned for more updates.