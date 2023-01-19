Fire Emblem Engage Team Provide More Details On Expansion Pass

Fire Emblem Engage arrives tomorrow, and fans are eager to see what the new strategy RPG will be like on the Switch. The series has been on fire, pun intended, over the last several Nintendo generations. With each new entry, the series gains more fans and critical praise. Early reviews for the new title praised the deep tactical combat and stylish graphics, which will definitely entice players to try it out. But adding to the fun of the launch is the Expansion Pass. This was revealed at The Game Awards, and the first of several waves will release on the day of the game’s arrival.

But many are curious about what all will be within the Expansion Pass. Of course, we know there will be new characters to use via the Emblems, like Tiki and the Three Houses Lords, but what else will be a part of the content? During a special interview with Nintendo, the dev team provided some more context for players:

“The Expansion Pass, which includes four waves of content, is divided into two main chapters, “Divine Paralogues” and “Fell Xenologue.” Many more Emblems will join you in “Divine Paralogues.” In the first wave, you will be joined by Tiki from Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light, who helps boost characters’ stats when they level up, and the three house leaders from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, who increase the EXP characters can get. So, you should be able to develop your characters more effectively. In “Fell Xenologue,” you can play a new side story. Also, a free update will add more facilities to the Somniel, so we hope you will look forward to it.”

So as you can see, gamers will have plenty of content to enjoy via the Expansion Pass. With just the first wave, we’re getting two new Emblems to wield, so if that carries throughout the other three waves, you’ll have a great variety of new characters to have fun with. The side story also is intriguing. The title of “Fell Xenologue” seems to imply that the content will focus on the Fell Dragon, perhaps a tale of the dragon winning over the heroes.

Past games have had DLC content like this, with side stories giving the players a “new perspective” on things or tying things to previous titles.

It will be interesting to see how well Fire Emblem Engage does on the Switch when it launches. It has a large set of shoes to fill. Let’s hope fans enjoy it.

Source: Nintendo