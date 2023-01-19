Sony Confirms 13 More PS VR2 Games Coming Soon

Well, it doesn’t look like we will have any shortage of VR games to pick up with the upcoming release of Sony’s PlayStation VR2. This new headset is quite highly talked about right now. Likewise, there’s already been plenty of discussion of what games are coming into the marketplace at launch. Fortunately, we can add more games to the platform next month. Not all of these will be released at the launch of the PlayStation VR2. But according to a blog post from Sony PlayStation, we can expect these games to be released within a month of the headset launch.

Shawne Benson, the director, head of portfolio, and global third-party relations for Sony, has made a post on the official PlayStation Blog. It’s here that we’re told of thirteen more video games that will be added to the PlayStation VR2 Library. We’re also told that these games are expected to arrive within one month of the February 22, 2023, PlayStation VR2 headset launch. That should give plenty of game variations for those who are already gearing up for the new VR headset’s release.

You might have already played some of these games on VR, which may sway you away from picking them up. However, if you’re brand new to the VR scene, you might have already heard about these games, and now they are confirmed to land on the headset. We’ll list down the latest games slated to release for the PlayStation VR2, but you can also get a brief synopsis and trailer for the games on the official PlayStation Blog post right here.

PlayStation VR2 Newly Confirmed Games

Before Your Eyes

Kayak VR: Mirage

Pavlov VR

Puzzling Places

Song in the Smoke: Rekindled

Synth Riders: Remastered Edition

Thumper

NFL Pro Era

What the Bat?

Rez Infinite

Tetris Effect

Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition

The Lack Clockwinder

As mentioned, those are just the newly announced confirmed games for PlayStation VR2. That would actually bring the total list of games coming within the launch window to over thirty. It’s worth pointing out that if you were planning to play previously released PlayStation VR games, then you’re out of luck. The headset won’t be able to play those previous generation titles, and it’s already been stated ports would be difficult to make. Likewise, this headset is only made for the PlayStation 5, with unofficial PC support not likely to come out anytime soon.

Currently, PlayStation VR2 is set to launch on February 22, 2023. When the hardware does release into the marketplace, you’ll find that it will run you $549.99, so expect to pay a hefty amount for this peripheral.

