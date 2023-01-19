Are “Insiders” Expecting Follow-Up To Nintendo Switch In 2024?

It seems like a lifetime ago that the Nintendo Switch first launched. That’s not too much of a stretch to say because a lot has happened between 2017 and now. Within these six years has been a pandemic, and several world events have shaken the foundation of various things. The semiconductor shortage has limited how many consoles can be made, and, of course, two new consoles entered the playing field via the Xbox Series X/S and the PS5. Throughout all of this, the Switch has kept moving forward and selling as many units as possible. But everyone knows that eventually, things will have to take a turn toward the future.

There has been much speculation about when the next console to follow up the Nintendo Switch will arrive. We know that Nintendo is going to keep the Switch going as long as possible because of how well it’s selling. They’d be foolish not to do that. So 2023 can potentially be another great year for the system, both hardware, and software-wise. But again, we have to look to the future.

That’s where a new report comes in. Some insiders say that the current projects have the next Nintendo system coming out in the back half of 2024 “at the earliest.” Obviously, that means it could come out in 2025 if The Big N wants, and there have been no definitive statements that the next console is coming out soon.

That being said, Nintendo has never been shy about admitting that once they launch a new console, they’re already working on the next one. They admitted that again once the Switch was a hit. It makes sense when you think about it because it takes years to develop a new console, and there are many iterations it likely goes through before release.

In the case of the Switch, the team had to ensure that it had a “hook” that would bring people to the table and not spurn them as the Wii U had.

As for what the next console will be, that is a mystery that will bother many a mind. Right now, Nintendo is dominating the market due to its strong software lineup and Switch’s portability.

The successor needs to build off that in a meaningful way. For example, many gamers would appreciate a mobile system with better graphics, longer battery life, and more.

Then again, Nintendo has been known to pull off some swerves and shock people. Only time will tell what happens.

Source: Reddit