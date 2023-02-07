Grand Theft Auto VI Leak Was More Of An Emotional Impact At Take-Two Interactive

There is quite a bit of hype around Grand Theft Auto VI. Fans are eager to jump into this game when it does eventually releases into the marketplace. But Rockstar is keeping this game under wraps still as they have only acknowledged that the game is in development. We’re still waiting on an official announcement trailer and a release window for when we can get this game. But that’s not something we have at our disposal yet. What we did get was a massive leak showcasing the game in an early build form.

That happened last year, and it offered players their first look at the next installment. Even the development team acknowledged that this was a real leak. So it wasn’t a spoof or parody to get people thinking what they were seeing was legitimate. While that was a massive leak, it hasn’t swayed the developers into unveiling the game sooner than they planned. Instead, work went into tracking down the leaker and pressing charges. But now, a new statement has come out from Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick.

IGN managed to speak with Strauss Zelnick before their earnings call yesterday, and it touched on the recent leak. According to Strauss, the leak was more of an emotional matter compared to affecting business. There was plenty of work that went into the game, so when the developers found that their work was unveiled to the masses, it was a bit of a hit emotionally.

We take leaks very seriously indeed and they disappoint all of us, it’s really frustrating and upsetting to the team. However, as a business matter, we’re not affected. But as a personal matter and an emotional matter, our teams are affected. Strauss Zelnick – IGN

Of course, Take-Two Interactive has had some business issues lately. There were reports of the company doing some cost-cutting measures to ensure that they could save money going forward. That seems to be the case for a lot of companies this year as layoffs spread across multiple industries. With that said, this move doesn’t seem to be pushing back the development of Grand Theft Auto VI. Instead, fans can still wait for an official announcement to make its way out to the public. Although, we have no clue at the moment just when Rockstar Games will be unveiling the next Grand Theft Auto installment.