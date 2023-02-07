Ghost Story Games’ Judas On Track For Release By March 2025

One of the more exciting new projects to be revealed at the end of last year has to be the in-development FPS title Judas. The project, which comes from BioShock creator Ken Levine and his studio Ghost Story Games, is now said to be on course for release, although not any time soon.

As revealed in a new interview with Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, players can look forward to exploring the mysterious new world of Judas in a couple of years’ time. As spotted in PSU, Zelnick has revealed to IGN that anyone keen to give this game a whirl should expect to see it released by the end of March 2025. While that’s quite a vague window, it’s always good to know that there’s an expected cut-off point within the next couple of years, at least. IGN also confirmed with Zelnick that Judas was to be one of the 87 games that Take-Two has planned in total for release between the end of the fiscal year 2023, which ends at the end of next month, and the end of the fiscal year 2025, which will end in March 2025.

Judas was first revealed during The Game Awards back in December last year, to the surprise and delight of fans of the BioShock franchise. While not too much is known about the project as yet, it’s fair to say that fans of Ken Levine’s previous games have been eagerly anticipating his new contribution, which we were treated to a glimpse of in an announcement trailer at The Game Awards. You can check it out right here if you didn’t manage to catch it a couple of months ago.

The game has been in development for some years at this point, but if Take-Two’s predictions are correct, players will need to wait a little bit longer to see it launch. Judas is described as being a narrative first-person shooter, in which players will experience an ongoing fight for survival as the main character, the “mysterious and troubled Judas.” It seems as though the game will have a sci-fi element to it, as its description mentions “a disintegrating starship” and “a desperate escape plan.”Other than that though, details are still a bit thin on the ground. Either way, it looks like it could be a very exciting game and definitely one that fans of Ken Levine’s work will want to keep an eye out for.

Judas is planned for release at some point before the end of March 2025. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam.