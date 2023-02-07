The Last of Us Episode 4 Brought in 7.5 Million Viewers

The Last of Us HBO series continues to bring in more and more viewers each week with the most recent episode racking in a total of 7.5 million viewers. This number sets it 17% above last week’s episode which boasted 6.4 million viewers and 60% above the show’s opening episode with 4.7 million viewers. HBO must be delighted with the continued success of the show as The Last of Us has already been renewed for a season 2. The show itself set a new record for HBO as the second episode saw the largest ever week-two audience growth of any other HBO original drama series.

The latest episode is certainly more focused on the relationship between Ellie and Joel and introduces us to a new character, Kathleen, a revolutionary leader in Kansas City. Played by Melanie Lynskey of Yellowjackets fame the episode sets up a number of important moments that will likely crop up in next week’s episode. Episode 5 is set to air two days earlier on Friday, February 10th, 2023 at 9 PM ET/ February 11th, 2023 at 2 AM GMT. This change in schedule is to avoid a clash with the Super Bowl which is shown on Sunday.

The current episodes have largely followed the plot of the game with some changes and additions here and there and next week’s episode seems to keep this philosophy in mind. This week’s episode sits at a respectable 8.6/10 on IMDb. The nine-episode series is set to cover the events of both the original 2013 game and the DLC The Last of Us: Left Behind. The show’s continued success has brought back the conversation surrounding a possible The Last of Us Part 3 and some reports claim that this title is being developed for the PlayStation 6. With season 2 already confirmed Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie in the show has stated they’re “really excited” to play out the Ellie and Dina storyline.

I’ve watched a cut together, someone’s made a phenomenal – I don’t know how they do it – like an amazing edit of just like the gameplay, like Ellie and Dina’s love story. So I’m excited to play that out. Bella Ramsey – Ellie (The Last of Us HBO)

Judging by the numbers a lot of people are excited for the next season too! If you still haven’t played the game yet now is the perfect time to dive in.