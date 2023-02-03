Bella Ramsay Talks The Last Of Us Season 2

The Last of Us is easily one of the most important video game adaptations in history. We can’t say it’s the biggest due to its TV nature and how other adaptations have been successful in recent times. Still, it is one of the most impactful based on the continued growth of its ratings and how people are buying the game after watching the first few episodes. The show has been so successful that HBO and Naughty Dog have already confirmed the Last of Us Season 2. Moreover, they’ve confirmed that it will focus on the second game in the series, which has one actress excited and nervous.

That actress is none other than Bella Ramsay, who plays Ellie in the series. During an interview with the Happy Sad Confused Podcast, she outlined some things she anticipated in the second season as they cover the second game. At first, she started with the positive things she couldn’t wait to do:

“I’m really excited to be honest for the Ellie Dina story,” she said. “I’ve watched a cut together, someone’s made a phenomenal – I don’t know how they do it – like an amazing edit of just like the gameplay, like Ellie and Dina’s love story. So I’m excited to play that out.”

We know that upcoming episodes of Season 1 will touch on Ellie’s first relationship explored in the “Left Behind” DLC of the first game, but the romance in Season 2 will be more fleshed out. Later in the podcast, she talked about how this season and next will have Ellie and Joel’s relationship get more violent and complex. That apparently makes her nervous about what’s to come:

“But I am nervous about it too. Like I’m nervous about, because I know what happens in the second game and I’m nervous about being potentially without Pedro for a while. It’s gonna be really sad.”

She’s not the only one nervous about that. Despite the love for the first game in Naughty Dog’s franchise, the sequel didn’t get the same love from fans. Instead, many bashed them for key things that they did in the story and gameplay. That includes the fate of Joel and the path that Ellie took due to that choice.

Naughty Dog has said they will only diverge from the games’ story if they feel it fleshes out the world. So what will they do when Season 2 comes, and they tackle the controversial elements? Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait for The Last of Us Season 2 and see.