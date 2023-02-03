The Last of Us Part I For PC Has Been Delayed

Plenty of fans eagerly awaited the launch of The Last of Us Part I on the PC platform. This video game was well received when it launched on the PlayStation 5, and odds are, there’s an even more significant fan base of players today. After Naughty Dog’s IP was adapted to an HBO hit series, some likely players would be enjoying this gameplay experience and narrative for the very first time. Unfortunately, the PC release has been delayed. Naughty Dog announced on their official Twitter account that they would have to push the title back to continue developing the game for a proper PC launch.

The Last of Us has continued to find new players and veteran fans picking the game up almost regularly at this point. We had the initial release on the PlayStation 3, while PlayStation 4 players were given a remastered edition. Then on PlayStation 5, we got a remake of The Last of Us Part I. This offered an even more detailed and enhanced visual experience than in past installments. That game was confirmed to hit the PC platform, and players would have initially gotten their hands on the PC port this March 3, 2023.

The Last of Us Part I PC will now be released on March 28. An update from our team: pic.twitter.com/lvApDT71Xj — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) February 3, 2023

That’s not happening now, as the game was pushed back a few weeks to March 28, 2023. Naughty Dog noted that this delay would allow the development team to bring out a PC port in the best shape possible. It’s not uncommon for some games to get pushed back a few weeks. Developers that reach the final stages of development can, at times, require a few weeks to further polish the title for its grand release. Unfortunately, that might make waiting for a bit more of a battle for newcomers who are just getting into this series.

Again with the hit HBO adaptation, plenty of viewers are just uncovering the story of Joel and Ellie. So chances are if they also game on the PC, The Last of Us Part I release may have been enticing. At the very least, we know the delay is just a few weeks and not a few months. In the meantime, players can continue watching The Last of Us story unfold through the HBO series. In fact, some areas of the story are even being expanded compared to the game, like last week’s episode, which highlighted more of Bill’s life.