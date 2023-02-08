Fire Emblem Engage: Tower Of Trials Guide

Everything you need to know about the Tower Of Trials in Fire Emblem Engage.

If you want to engage (pun intended) in high-stake battles without having to mess around on the world map doing Skirmishes and Campaign Battles, you need to check out the Tower Of Trials. It is one of many side activities unlocked in Fire Emblem Engage, and it is by far one of the most fleshed out.

Whilst the core of the mode is designed to let you play online (provided you are subscribed to Nintendo’s online service), there are also offline modes to be dabbled with. The Tower Of Trials is yet another way to gain power in Fire Emblem without having to advance the story, and it does so in a unique way. Let’s dive in.

How To Unlock The Tower Of Trials

You unlock the Tower Of Trials very early in your Fire Emblem career. In fact, all you have to do is beat Chapter 4. However, there is a catch – the Tower Of Trials is not fully unlocked once you have, well, unlocked it. You only gain access to the online multiplayer portion of the game – Relay Trials and Outrealm Trials.

If you want to dabble in the offline portion of the Tower, then you will need to complete Chapter 11. This will unlock Tempest Trials.

How Relay Trials Work

Relay Trials seem to be the driving force behind the Tower Of Trials. These Trials are the only ones that require an expendable resource to partake in, and they are one of two Trials that require a subscription to use out of the gate. Relay Trials are cooperative missions where you and another player fight through a mission. If you win, you get rewarded.

We mentioned that Relay Trials require resources to embark on, and these are Relay Tickets. You will get 1 Relay Ticket when you unlock the Tower Of Trials, with additional tickets being granted every 24 hours (real-time). If you want to do a lot of Relay Trials, be sure to return to the Somniel every day.

How Outrealm Trials Work

Outreal Trials are not quite as stingy when it comes to allowing you to play. Do note, however, that you still need to subscribe to Nintendo’s online service if you want to partake. Where Relay Trials are cooperative, Outrealm Trials are more creative.

The idea is for you to create battle maps for another player to play through. Despite sounding competitive, Outrealm Trials do not have players interacting on the battlefield at all, and the opponents you (and the people playing your maps) are computer controlled. This mode is fun to dabble with and can be a quick source of rewards once you get on a roll.

How Tempest Trials Work

Tempest Trials are the final activity in the Tower Of Trials. This is also the only offline trial Fire Emblem Engage offers. Here you will battle across 3 consecutive battle maps. Succeed, and you are rewarded. This can often be the most time-consuming trial, but it is also the only way to receive Trial-specific rewards to power up your Emblems. Whilst not a requirement to complete the game, these do help smooth out the process somewhat.

Rewards For Completing Trials

Your reward for completing Trials depends on two things – the Trial, and the Difficulty. Different Trials offer different rewards, and the difficulty determines how good that reward will be. Harder difficulties, more rewards. It’s fairly straightforward.

Tempest and Relay Trials offer the same rewards – Crystals. These powerful items can be used in the Ring Chamber to power up your Emblem’s weapons. This makes them far more powerful (impressive considering their base power).

Outrealm Trials on the other hand reward you with Gifts to give to your allies. This is a great way to save time and money exploring the Somniel or visiting the Flea Market. The more gifts you have, the quicker you can enhance your relationships with your allies.

