The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Was Priced At $70

There is a new norm for big AAA video game titles being released. We’re seeing more and more developers launch their titles at $69.99. That’s a $10 increase from the previous generation’s $59.99. This is not new, we’ve seen this for a little while now, and it’s been explained by several developers. Newer hardware allows developers to push more ambitious titles. Unfortunately, that typically results in higher costs to develop games, and as a result, the price for these games has to rise. Although, it looks like Nintendo might be up for increasing their game prices on the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch is still chugging along, and the platform continues to have a large audience of players. While Nintendo has yet to unveil its next hardware platform release, it seems that it might be following a new trend. Their upcoming and highly anticipated video game release, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, might fetch a higher price. Fans spotted that the game page on the Nintendo eShop had updated with the price for the game being set at $69.99. That’s in line with new AAA games, but this title is not developed for the latest-generation hardware. So it could be confusing for some as to why the sudden increase in Nintendo Switch game prices.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is priced at $69.99 according to eShop https://t.co/lNRCkuN5w3 pic.twitter.com/Hf0N8dhjSH — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 8, 2023

Although, this might have been a big mistake on Nintendo’s part. Since the price was updated, the page has gone through another revision, with the price being removed. That didn’t stop some players from taking screenshots of the eShop page highlighting the new price point. Whatever the case might be, it might have some fans already considering the thought of increasing their budget to spend on this game. After all, Nintendo is known for not discounting its video games very much.

Most games that are released into the marketplace have a period before they start getting knocked down in price. If you’re patient, the games you really want to play can be picked up without having to pay that full-on launch title price. That’s typically not the case for Nintendo, so if the game comes out at $69.99, you’re not going to see the price drop. Or, at the very least, you won’t see the price drop significantly. Later today, Nintendo will have a new Nintendo Direct upload which will highlight new games coming out into the marketplace. Perhaps we’ll get more information on this next The Legend of Zelda title.