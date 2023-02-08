Microsoft February 2023 Game Pass Titles Unveiled

The Microsoft Xbox Game Pass subscription service proves to continue being a value for gamers. Players can enjoy this service, and each month they’ll get a few new video game titles added into the mix. While we know that there are already first-party video game titles coming to the service at launch from Microsoft’s line of studios, there are other third-party games released regularly too. So if you’re a subscriber to the Xbox Game Pass service, it’s always an anticipation to see what video games will be added into the mix each month. Today, we have a new post from the community lead for Xbox Game Pass, Megan Spurr.

Megan took to the Xbox Wire and unveiled the games coming soon for console, PC, and the cloud gaming service. Just as usual, players will find a variety of different video games available, so there should hopefully be something for everyone this month. We’ll list down the video games highlighted in the Xbox Wire post down below, along with what platforms you can expect them on.

Xbox Game Pass February 2023 Coming Soon

Madden NFL 23 – Console, PC (Requires Game Pass Ultimate) February 9

SD Gundam Battle Alliance – Cloud, Console, PC February 9

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord – Cloud, Console, PC February 14

Cities: Skylines – Remastered – Cloud, Xbox Series X/S February 15

Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition – Cloud, Console, PC February 16

Atomic Heart – Cloud, Console, PC February 21

Those are the games unveiled so far for the month of February. You typically are able to enjoy these games for a good while. Although, non-first-party video game titles are never permanent for the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. So eventually, you will see some of these games get removed from the service as new games are added into the mix. As a result, there are a few games leaving the Xbox Game Pass subscription service this month. The Xbox Wire post does highlight what games will be leaving, so if you haven’t already played through them, now will be your best chance before they are gone. Fortunately, you can use a membership discount and save 20% on these games if you wish to purchase them.

Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving February 15