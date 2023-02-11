Metroid Prime Remastered: How to Defeat the Mother Sheegoth

Nintendo fans got a nice surprise at the most recent Nintendo Direct when it was announced that Metroid Prime would be making its debut on the Nintendo Switch. To make things even sweeter, not only was the game shadow-dropped on the day of the Direct, but it was also significantly improved, boasting dual stick support, adjustments to game models, and upgraded visuals.

Like any Metroid game, Metroid Prime Remastered is filled with tough enemies and tougher bosses for players to figure out how to wrangle and then subsequently take down for good. While it might be a while before you find yourself face-to-face with the full-sized Mother Sheegoth, you’ll undoubtedly have seen and killed many of her vicious babies by the time you face up to the source of them.

Unfortunately, the Mother Sheegoth lacks the simple, glowing weakness on its back that the Baby Sheegoths have. Thus you’re going to have to try out a few different strategies in order to take this big mama down. Luckily for you, though, we’re going to help you take some of the guesswork out of this fight so that you can move on from this massive and intimidating foe and see what the rest of the game has to offer.

How to Defeat the Mother Sheegoth in Metroid Prime Remastered

When you first enter the arena, you’ll know it by the fact that two Baby Sheegoths will be revealed from behind descending walls on either side of the room. Of course, you can defeat these two using the same strategy that you have been using to beat the creatures thus far. Unfortunately, though, once you kill them, their mom will show up, and she will not be pleased to see you.

Now, before you do anything, scan the Mother Sheegoth to get her information added to your logbook. You can also read through for some tips on how to beat her. However, if you’re here, you probably want us to just explain the strategy to you. Your beams are basically completely useless for this fight, so you’re going to be relying on missiles and Morph Ball bombs.

At any time during the fight, you can roll underneath the Mother Sheegoth in order to let some bombs rip on her weak abdomen, but be sure and watch out for her frozen breath attacks. Alternatively, you can leave a few bombs in the path that it’s walking in and catch it off guard as it walks right into your trap. If you need to get some breathing room or you want to slow it down a bit, shoot it in the face with missiles to stagger it while you strafe around the arena.

Keep up with this strategy, and before long, you’ll have this monster down for the count, after which you’ll receive your first beam upgrade, the Wave Beam, as a reward.