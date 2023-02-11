Call of Duty: Warzone 2- What is the new Data Heist Public Event in Season 02?

As fans wait for the next huge content drop in Warzone 2, details of a new Data Heist event have been revealed for Season 02. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming public event which is expected to be action packed and have some strong rewards up for grabs.

Public events give the battle royale a fresh feel and usually provide players with new objectives to complete or unique perks. Most recently, the Restock event saw every looted crate get refilled which proved especially useful for players who were returning from the gulag.

Intel is key in the Warzone 2 Data Heist event

During the second circle collapse, three uplink stations will appear around the map. By visiting the uplink stations, you’ll be able to hack into them, or simply stand by them to gain intel. Make sure you’ve got plenty of bullets to hand as the Shadow Company will be guarding the stations and they won’t go down without a fight. The download progress will be sped up when you take down these AI. However, the Shadow Company won’t be the only enemies standing in your way. Other players can hinder your progress by contesting the station or using the DDOS field upgrade.

Successfully completing a single download will grant you a cash reward, as well as a random piece of tactical equipment and XP. The rewards will increase if you manage to complete two and three uplink stations. These rewards include a random killstreak or an Advanced UAV which is an extremely useful item to have in your back pocket.

Its worth noting that Warzone 2’s Data Heist event will only be playable on Ashika Island. Also, a specific release date is currently unknown and Activision state that it will arrive ‘in-season.’

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 02 will launch on February 15.