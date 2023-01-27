Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How Does the new 1v1 Gulag Work?

In Warzone 2, the developers reinvented the gulag to provide a fresh experience from that of Warzone 1. However, the change hasn’t been popular among fans ever since the game launched back in November. If you’ve been left reminiscing about the classic 1v1 gulag, you’re in luck, as it will return in Warzone 2 with the debut of Season Two.

In Warzone 2, the gulag is a 2v2 battle where you’re assigned a random teammate and winning sends both of you back to the battlefield. Perhaps the most unpopular part of the gulag is the NPC known as the Jailer, who spawns in and tries to kill players mid-match. If either team manages to kill the Jailer, all four players are sent back to the game.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to Disable Proximity Chat | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best Fennec 45 Class | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to get Classic Hit Marker Sounds | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to Change the Color of Your Ping | Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2: How to Unlock the Chimera Assault Rifle | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best Sakin MG38 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best RAAL MG Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best M16 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best Lachmann-556 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best Kastov 545 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2: Best Kastov 762 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best TAQ-56 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best RPK Class | | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to Interrogate Enemies | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How Does the New 2v2 Gulag Work? | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Every Vehicle in Al Mazrah |

1v1 Gulag returns in Warzone 2 Season Two

As announced in the Season Two community update, players will have to fight for redeployment in a classic 1v1. The overtime mechanic and Domination-style flag from the original Warzone will make a comeback and replace the Jailer. If both players are still alive after a set amount of time, overtime will kick in and players must capture the flag or take out the opponent before the overtime clock runs out. By failing to complete one of these objectives, both players will be eliminated.

Additionally, the 1v1 gulag will shake up the loot pool. Gulag loadouts will be updated to include assault rifles, submachine guns, and light machine guns. To the delight of many players, shotguns are expected to be taken out of the arena and handguns will remain. To get you back in the fight as soon as you redeploy, you’ll be able to grab cash that will be scattered around the gulag. Also, winning the gulag battle will grant you a larger cash reward, for your efforts.

Season Two of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will begin on February 15.