Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best Fennec 45 Class

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a long list of weapons you can take to Al Mazrah, with some being better than others. While light machine guns are at the heart of the long range meta, the Fennec 45 has cemented itself as the best submachine gun due to its incredible time to kill. If you want to excel in Warzone 2, you should definitely add the best Fennec 45 class to your loadout.

The Fennec 45 packs a punch due to it having the fastest fire rate in the submachine gun category. A fast fire rate usually means the gun possesses a noticeable amount of recoil. With the best attachment combination, you can tame the recoil and take advantage of the high damage output of the Fennec 45.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best 556 Icarus Class | Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2: How to Unlock the Chimera Assault Rifle | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best Sakin MG38 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best RAAL MG Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best M16 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best Lachmann-556 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best Kastov 545 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2: Best Kastov 762 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best TAQ-56 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best RPK Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to Change the Color of Your Ping | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Strongholds and Black Sites Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to get Your Loadout Drop | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to Interrogate Enemies | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How Does the New 2v2 Gulag Work? | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Every Vehicle in Al Mazrah |

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Fennec 45 class

Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Rear Grip: Fennec Stippled Grip

Fennec Stippled Grip Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Agile Assault-7 Stock

Agile Assault-7 Stock Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

First up, the Phase-3 Grip will ensure your shots stay on target by boosting your recoil stabilization, aiming idle stability, and accuracy at the hip. Also, selecting the Fennec Stippled Grip continues to improve your recoil, so you have better control of this fast-firing machine. The final attachment to provide you with even more aiming stability is the VLK LZR 7MW laser. At the same time, equipping this laser will quicken your aim down sight and sprint to fire speeds.

In terms of a stock, the Agile Assault-7 is a viable option that will allow you to get aggressive with your submachine gun. With an increase to your mobility in terms of sprint, crouch, aim walking movement and aim down sight speeds, you’ll be able to outmanoeuvre the enemy at close range. Finally, the Fennec Mag 45 will grant you a larger magazine ammunition capacity for you to tear through the battlefield with.

Now you have a dominant Fennec 45 class, you can show your opponents what its capable of in your next match.