Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion — Where to Find the Seven Materia in The Depths of Judgment

Although Zack is forced to battle Genesis many times over the course of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, the villain returns for one final fight at the tail end of the game. Unfortunately, Genesis is locked away behind a door that can only be opened by finding the seven Goddess Materia. While you’ll probably find the first three or four on your own without much trouble, the final three in Lake of Oblivion are easy to miss. That’s why we’re going to lay out exactly where you can find all seven pieces to begin the final boss battle of the game.

How to Find the Materia That Unlocks the Final Fight with Genesis in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

The first of the Goddess Materia that you will probably find is the Light Materia, as it’s just to the right of the main path as you make your way through The Depths of Judgment. Next, you’re going to want to check your map for the save point. It’s by the water, and once you use it, you can grab two more nearby Goddess Materia. The next one, the Ground Materia, is through the cavern and out the other side by the save point.

Next, return to the save point and, this time, climb up the short outcropping hanging over the water. This will net you the Heaven Materia. Finally, head to the cave that connects to the final area, the Portal of Severance. You’ll find the Star Materia there. The Portal of Severance is also where you’ll need to go to put the seven Goddess Materia in place once you have the other three from the Lake of Oblivion.

Now, go back to the upper cliffs and look to your right for a cave that will lead you out of this area. Go through, and you will be at the Lake of Oblivion. Keep heading to the right and stay close to the wall until you spot the Life Materia. You may want to walk slowly here, as these chests can be easily missed, being that they easily blend in with the shadowy surroundings of the area.

The Being Materia is next and can be found in the northwestern area of the Lake of Oblivion. Once again, walk slowly as you explore and stay close to the wall, and you should eventually spot it. The final Goddess Materia is the Sabbath Materia and can be found close to the save point in this area. Head southeast from there and look closely at the green growths to find the final piece. If you’re still having trouble locating any of them, though, check out this video for the precise locations.