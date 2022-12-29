Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion — How to Get Tonberry and Cactuar | DMW Guide

Summons have been a vital part of the Final Fantasy franchise for decades, and when it comes to this popular element of the series, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion does not disappoint. The remaster includes many of the most iconic and memorable summons in the series’ history, including Ifrit, Bahamut, and, naturally, Cactuar and Tonberry — and all of them with new animations to boot. While many summons are unlocked automatically or through mission progress, the latter two are easily missed, which is why we’re going to tell you exactly where to get them below.

Other Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Guides:

How to Get Cactuar and Tonberry in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Getting Tonberry

At the beginning of Chapter 2 in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, you’ll unlock a new set of missions that will gradually guide you to the Tonberry, though you may want to hold off on seeing these quests through until Chapter 4 or 5 when you’re character is stronger. Starting with M6-1-1, you must play through all of the missions until you reach M6-1-5.

In this mission, don’t go to the goal but instead search the map for a Tonberry. Battling and defeating it will unlock the path to three more missions that will allow you to gain the Tonberry summon. Just keep in mind you need to finish the mission after beating him; otherwise, the pathway won’t open up for you. Now, M10-2-1 should be unlocked for you. Play through that mission set to its conclusion, and you’ll get a Tonberry summon added to your DMW as a result,

Getting Cactuar

To unlock the path to Cactuar, you’ll need to wait until Chapter 4, when M3-1-1 unlocks. Play through these missions until you get to M3-1-3, where a Cactuar will appear somewhere on your mission. As with the Tonberry above, don’t go to the mission marker, but instead, look around the map until you find the Cactuar that you can fight and defeat.

This will unlock the path to getting your hands on the Cactuar summon. Now, all that you need to do is play through M10-1-1 until it wraps up with M10-1-3, which will add Cactuar to your DMW board. As with the Tonberry quest above, however, these enemies can be tough during the early game, and, as such, you may want to hold off until later on in your playthrough to take on these quests. Either way, with two new summons under your belt, you’re well on your way to filling up the DMW and will have more chances to summon an esper in the future.