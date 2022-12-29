First making its debut in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Control is a game mode that t combines limited respawns, team coordination, and zone capturing to create a tense test of skill that has every death carrying some sort of weight. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is still slowly adding new content as part of its first season of content, with the mode (which was previously only available in the game via Private Matches) now being entered into the public playlists. For players that need an introduction to the mode or simply want a refresher, I’m here to break down what this “new” mode is all about! This guide will give a comprehensive understanding of the Control game mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Control Game Mode Explained In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Control is a 6v6 game mode that tasks two teams with either capturing or defending two points on the map. Both teams are given a total of 30 lives, meaning when these lives run out, that team is no longer able to respawn. While both teams can simply win by eliminating the other team, the two capture zones are the main objective for both of them. Defenders must hold on to both zones until the timer runs out. Each round starts with 1 minute and 30 seconds on the clock, with the clock being paused when an Attacker is standing in an objective. Teams will swap sides after each round.

Attacking teams will need to try and capture both of these points, with each of these zones’ having their capture progress divided into thirds. If the attacking team is able to reach one of these thresholds, the segment that has been captured will remain captured permanently for the rest of the round. When the Attackers take one zone, an extra 1 minute will be put on the clock. If the Attackers take both points, they will win the round. The first team to win 3 rounds will win the game.

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content in Season 1 Reloaded linked here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.

