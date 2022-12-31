Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion — How to Get the Magic Pot and Where to Find It

One of the easiest summons to miss for you DMW in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is the Magic Pot. Here's where you can find it.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a game that is just utterly packed with missable content. From quests that can be missed if you don’t talk to certain NPCs to a bunch of one-and-done mini-games that you need to ace in order to gain precious items or trophies, there’s a whole lot of stuff that you can easily wander past in this prequel to Final Fantasy VII. Luckily, even if you miss the Magic Pot summon, you can still get it by replaying certain missions.

Where to Meet the Magic Pot in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion and How to Get It On Your DMW

If you’re a veteran of Final Fantasy VII, you’ll recognize the Magic Pot as one of the many enemies that are exclusive to the universe that surrounds this iconic entry. While you’ve probably met it in at least one entry in the Compilation of Final Fantasy VII and been unable to fulfill its many requests, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion allows you to recruit the enemy to your DMW and even gain an essential item for doing so in one of its many missions.

The 4 missions that will allow you to recruit the Magic Pot and the spells or abilities required to impress it are as follows:

M10-2-3

Go through this mission, and you’ll eventually find the Magic Pot in a random encounter. This version of the Magic Pot will ask you to show it Jump, Gravity, Assault Twister, and Fira. Doing so will gain you a new DMW entry.

M2-2-6

This Magic Pot will ask for some Final Fantasy mainstays like Firaga, Blizzaga, Thundaga, and Gravity. Once again, the creature will show up in random battles on this mission and can be found by replaying the mission at any time.

M2-5-4/M2-5-5

Both of these missions offer the chance to run into the Magic Pot, and in both cases, the creature will ask to see the same 4 abilities from Zack. The abilities in question are Ultima, Iron Fist, Electrocute, and Tri-Fire.

M7-6-6

The title of this mission is “The Determined Recruiter,” and that’s with good reason. The Magic Pot is much harder to find this time around and may require you to battle enemies or run away from battles several times to find it. However, doing so and giving the creature what it wants with the four skills it desires will gain you the valuable Genji Shield. This Magic Pot wants to see Gil Toss, Ultima, Costly Punch, and any attack that can deal 99,999 damage. There are several choices for the latter, but Graviga may be the most efficient, especially if you have materia that levels up your Magic stat.