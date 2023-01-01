Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion — How to Find the 7 Wonders of Nibelheim in Chapter 8

Anyone who has played Final Fantasy VII will know that things are about to get gnarly when Zack, Cloud, and Sephiroth head to Nibelheim in Chapter 8 of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion. However, before you get to all of the murders and the flames, and the alien parasites, you might want to have a little fun with one of the locals. If you have the time, just speak to the boy standing in the village. Fulfilling his requests will even net you a new summon and an achievement as a result.

Where to Find the 7 Wonders of Nibelheim in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

The seven wonders are relatively easy to find for the most part but knowing what to do with some of them can be a bit of a challenge, so we’re going to break them all down for you as we go along. The first wonder is the easiest by far, just climb up the water tower and take the red materia out of the water to solve it, and nab yourself the Phoenix image for your DMW as a bonus. Note: you must return to the boy after solving each mystery.

The second wonder can be found on the second floor of the inn. When you go there, the girl will be in the picture, but when you leave and return, she will be gone. Next, leave and return again to find her back in the picture and then head downstairs. You should see the innkeeper heading upstairs, so follow him and confront him to solve this mystery.

The third wonder can be found by traveling up the optional path opposite the Nibelheim reactor. Thoroughly explore the area, and you will find a different kind of Bomb enemy that you must fight and defeat. After doing so, return to the boy with the item you received for defeating the Bombs.

The fourth wonder is the most irritating because it requires some footwork and perhaps a pen and paper. There is a safe on the second floor of the Shinra Mansion in a room to the left and a piece of paper on the ground that will explain how to open it. Sadly, this is randomized, so we can’t give you the answer. Still, we can tell you how to get it.

The first number can be found by looking into the book room on the second floor and seeing how many books are sitting on top of the shelf or on the chair. However many there are, that’s your first number. Next, head to the main floor and look into the monster room. However many monsters are in there, that’s your second number. Now, head back upstairs and look into the other locked door.

This next one is finicky, as, on our first playthrough, it was only the number of apples, but on our second playthrough, it was the number of apples and cans combined. If you’re having trouble with one, try the other for the third number. Finally, for the fourth number, check how many chairs are in the other locked room on the main floor. If you’re still not cracking the safe, go back and look very thoroughly at the rooms again, as sometimes the objects in question are sort of hidden off to the side.

Now, for the fifth wonder, you’ll have to wait until Sephiroth has holed himself up in the mansion. You’ll now have the ability to go down into the caverns below and battle Sahagin. Killing them will occasionally reward you with a coffin key. Keep racking those up and checking the coffins in the two rooms down there until Zack finds Vincent. Make sure and return to the boy and get the hint for the sixth wonder before Sephiroth torches the village.

The sixth wonder is one you can only get once Sephiroth has gone rogue and torched Nibelheim. You get one shot at this, so be ready to load a save if you fail. The boy’s mother is trapped in his home, and Zack must save her by talking to the boy. Once you do, you will have to run blindly through the house in a mini-game that gives you 60 seconds to find her. The camera shifts to show you where Zack is in the house, and the kid’s mother is on the second floor by the window to the right.

If you’ve completed all six of these, after the events of Chapter 8, Zack will receive a letter from the boy in Chapter 9 thanking him. As a bonus, this is the last sender you need to receive mail from, so if you’ve gotten everyone else, that trophy or achievement should also pop here. As for the seventh wonder, it can be found in a chest outside Nibelheim. It’s a gift of Wall materia as thanks from the boy for your good deeds.