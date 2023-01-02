Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion — All Missable Missions Guide

As your journey through Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion continues, you might occasionally notice that certain NPCs or events appear as orange on your map. This indicates that this NPC will give you a mission or has a reward for you because of a task that you’ve already completed for them. There are several characters like this in and around Midgar, and if you don’t do their missions by the end of Chapter 7, you’ll be cut off from them until your next playthrough.

Other Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Guides:

All Missables from Chapters 1 & 2 – All Missables in Chapter 3 – How to Beat the Chapter 4 Mini-Games – All Missables in Chapter 4 – All Missables for Chapter 5 – How Does Buster Sword Proficiency Work? – How to Save All the Fan Clubs – All Missables in Chapters 6 & 7 – How to Find All Wutai Spies – Aerith Affections Guide – How to Get Tonberry and Cactuar – How to Get the Magic Pot – How to Find the Seven Wonders of Nibelheim

All Missable Missions in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Just as a note, even if you’ve missed speaking to any of these NPCs for the entirety of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion up until now, if you’re still in Chapter 7, they can all still be completed as they remain active as long as you’re still in Midgar. Since Chapters 8-10 take place in Nibelheim and Gongaga, this is your last shot. Once again, if you’re having trouble finding any of these NPCs, check your map and look for an orange exclamation point.

Shinra Tower

On the SOLDIER floor, talk to the scientist working on materia in the lab to gain a set of six quests. Return to the scientist with all six stones to complete these.

working on materia in the lab to gain a set of six quests. Return to the scientist with all six stones to complete these. There is a Shinra trooper on the main floor in the upper area who will give you another set of missions.

on the main floor in the upper area who will give you another set of missions. Speak to the executives in the lower area of the Shinra entrance for more quests that will also unlock some shops.

in the lower area of the Shinra entrance for more quests that will also unlock some shops. Speak to the SOLDIER operative who is being reamed out in the briefing room on the tower’s SOLDIER floor for another set of 6 missions that will offer a reward.

who is being reamed out in the briefing room on the tower’s SOLDIER floor for another set of 6 missions that will offer a reward. You’ll find a somewhat unhinged Shinra scientist in the Exhibition room who will give you another set of quests and a reward for completing them.

Sector 8

Speak to the Shinra trooper at the start of Loveless Avenue to begin the Wutai spy side quest. Completing these will unlock additional missions. You can find a detailed guide linked above for the locations of the spies.

at the start of Loveless Avenue to begin the Wutai spy side quest. Completing these will unlock additional missions. You can find a detailed guide linked above for the locations of the spies. Speak to the Shinra Trooper in the alley of Loveless Avenue, and he will challenge you to a set of missions that will offer a crafting reward once all six are complete.

in the alley of Loveless Avenue, and he will challenge you to a set of missions that will offer a crafting reward once all six are complete. Talk to the man at the top of the stairs behind the fountain for another set of missions.

behind the fountain for another set of missions. Approach the man walking around Loveless Avenue. He’s a Shinra employee and will give you another set of quests.

Sector 5