Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion — How to Make Treasure Appear at the Gongaga Falls

As you make your way through Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, you’ll find that there are hidden quests, mini-games, and missions around every corner. Unfortunately for completionists, many of them are easily missable, meaning if you don’t find them on your first playthrough, you may have to do multiple playthroughs to see everything the game has to offer. Even with this caveat, though, some of them are far easier to miss than others.

How to Activate the Gongaga Falls Mini-Game in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

In Chapter 9 of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, Zack will find himself in his home town of Gongaga. Unfortunately, with a price on his head and a mako-poisoned Cloud to attend to, he will not be able to make a pleasure trip out of his return home. As Genesis and Hollander descend on Zack and Cloud in hopes of extending their own doomed existences, it might not seem like the best time to go hunting for treasure. All the same, there is a very missable mini-game in this section of the game.

In order to unlock the Gongaga Falls Treasure Hunter mini-game and have a chance at nabbing the Waterfall Chaser trophy or achievement, Zack must have engaged in at least seven battles before leaving the final area of Gongaga. This area is the edge of the cliff that you battle a couple of Genesis copies on after a few cut scenes. If you’ve already completed this fight, you still have a chance at doing the mini-game, so long as you haven’t returned to Cloud yet.

Essentially, you just want to keep thoroughly exploring the village and cliffside areas of Gongaga until you activate a cut scene that sees Zack notice a treasure coming down the falls as he leaves the area. This will trigger regardless of the urgency of the story, provided you have won the requisite amount of battles. Like with the safe in the Shinra Mansion, this can be a bit finicky, so you’re best bet is to do a couple of battles in the cliffside area, then return to the previous area and save your game before trying again continuously.

Once you’ve activated the mini-game, Zack will have to collect all 10 chests in order to get all of the rewards from the challenge and get the trophy or achievement attached to the mini-game. The easiest way to do this is to just position Zack toward the end of the falls and run out of the water completely when enemies are coming.

Enemies come in waves of two at a time and are hard to avoid, so it’s best to exit the water when they show up, as there is never any treasure that shows up directly with them. Being that you’re standing at the edge of the waterfall, you will have plenty of time to re-enter the flow and grab the treasures once the enemies have safely passed you by.