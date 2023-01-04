Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion — Where To Find the Genji Equipment

The Genji set of accessories in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion contains some of the best equipment with some of the best buffs in the entire game. As a bonus, nabbing all 4 pieces for the set will get you a trophy or achievement as well. Finally, if you want to battle the game’s superboss, Minerva, you’re definitely going to want this set to make your life easier. So, read on for the location and method to find all four pieces below.

How to Get All Four Pieces of Genji Equipment in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Genji Helm

The Genji Helm is the only part of the set that can be purchased, but it goes for a pretty penny, and you won’t be able to buy it until you’ve completed most of the missions in the game. You can buy it for 1,000,000 Gil from the Online Shop Shade, which is awarded to players for beating M9-5-4. The mission has 10-star difficulty, so it’s not going to be easy, but if you’ve made it this far, you should be fine with a bit of trial and error. As a bonus, this should be the final store to unlock for you, meaning you should get the trophy for unlocking all shops once you open up this one.

Genji Armor

This one can be a real pain. To get the Genji Armor, you have to max out your DMW after unlocking all images. This requires you to have rolled every limit break and summon in the game multiple times until you’ve seen every memory and have 100% next to every character and summon on the board. For help with this, you can equip materia that gives you a better chance of rolling each limit break or summon, as well as Cissnei’s Lucky Stars and the Good Luck Charm accessory. A good mission to try for these on is M1-1-5, where you can battle 200 Shinra troops in waves. M1-1-6 works as well, but there’s an attack randomly used in this mission that can kill Zack in 2 hits, making it much riskier.

Genji Shield

To get the Genji Shield, you’re going to have to unlock M7-6-6 and roam around the area running away from or completing battles until a Magic Pot appears. Before you start the mission, make sure you have Octaslash, Gil Toss, Costly Punch, and an attack that can deal 99,999 equipped. We used a fully leveled-up Graviga for that last one, but Costly Punch itself and other materia can also fulfill your needs here.

Genji Glove

Like the other parts of this set in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, you won’t be able to get this until you’ve already done most of the missions. Go to M9-6-4 and explore thoroughly until you’ve opened every chest because one of them houses the prized Genji Glove. After you’ve found it, you’ll need to finish the mission in order to hold on to it for good.