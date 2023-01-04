Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – How To Kill Daemonhosts

There are a bucket load of enemies to fight (and die to…) in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. You have everything from zombies to gun-toting maniacs, to giant snails dedicated to the lord of pestilence and decay. It’s a fun time filled with horror and carnage. The most dangerous foe you will encounter, however, is more than just a man – more than just a daemon.

Of course, I am talking about the Daemonhost – the perfect blend. Daemonhosts are the rarest form of enemy – so rare you might not even find one in every mission. However, if you do find one, you may find yourself in a bit of a pickle when you decide to fight it. That’s because Daemonhosts are masters of murder, and you are probably going to be its target.

How Do Daemonhosts Work?

Unlike a regular enemy, Daemonhosts don’t wander the map, and they certainly don’t attack on sight. Instead, Daemonhosts just sit on the floor and look ominous. Your party will comment on the sight, and you are highly advised to sneak past it. Why? Because it will probably kill you if you disturb it.

If you accidentally (or intentionally) annoy a Daemonhost, they will go from a slouched human to a hovering daemon of death. It will relentlessly attack the player who triggered it, and it won’t stop until you are dead. Not only that, but unlike being downed by any other enemy, a Daemonhost will down you, and then drain your soul – temporarily removing you from the game. On higher difficulties, it will do this multiple times before teleporting away.

The only way to prevent this is to kill it, and that is no easy feat.

How To Kill A Daemonhost

The best way to kill a Daemonhost is to bring an Ogryn with a Slab Shield. You can kill Daemonhosts in several ways, but they are incredibly difficult and the act only gets more dangerous the harder the mission. Ogryns, however, are nearly surefire.

How it works is that your Ogryn walks up to the host, and hits it on the head with its club. This will annoy the Daemonhost and mark the Ogryn for death. Thankfully, Ogryns have more Health and Toughness than any other class, so they can take a beating before they go down.

The real trick, however, is the Slab Shield. The alternate-fire mode for the Slab Shield puts the Ogryn into a defensive stance. Simply get to a corner, enter this stance, and do nothing. Your team can now attack the Daemonhost until it dies. The Ogryns should survive this, and since Daemonhosts don’t have that much HP, it shouldn’t take too long to take it out.

Rewards For Killing Daemonhosts

Apart from the Achievements that unlock for killing one, there is no reward. Your reward is not being dead or crippled. Enjoy your prolonged life, Varlet.

That’s all we have on Warhammer 40,000: Darktide for now, but we have plenty of other content covering this game. Feel free to check it out.