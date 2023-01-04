Marvel’s Midnight Suns: How To Get ‘Reveal’ Word of Power | Second Word Guide

During the long tutorial-filled first hours of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you’ll be introduced to Agatha and the Abbey Grounds. The vast estate outside the Abbey is home to many mysteries and rewards — but you won’t explore for long if you haven’t unlocked the second Word of Power. Words of Power are special commands you can only use while exploring the Abbey Grounds at night. By using a word, you can open locked doors, reveal hidden rewards, and much more as you expand your area of exploration. The first Word of Power is an automatic reward. The second Word of Power? That’s going to be a lot harder to find.

Below you’ll find a full explanation for how to acquire the second Word of Power, allowing your Hunter to access the northwest area of the open-world map. Before you can progress, you’ll need to be Level 12 to complete the Blood Gate challenge — we’ll explain that more in the full guide. But, even if you’re really low level, you can still explore and collect all the ingredients you’ll need for the key item.

After acquiring the first Word of Power, you’ll be able to quickly earn the second word by completing a quest with Agatha. Travel to the Elemental Altar and talk to her — she’ll show you the location. It is up a dirt ramping path to the west of the Abbey. The altar is located in a region called Agatha’s Altar.

After talking to Agatha (only available at Night) you can begin the quest. To unlock the Moon Seal and complete the Blood Gate, you must find four Elemental Rods.

Step #1: Find The Four Elemental Rods To unlock the ‘Reveal’ Word of Power, you’ll first need to find and place four Elemental Rods at Agatha’s Altar . Here’s where to find each one. Air Rod : Located in the Whispering Wood on the path to the north of the Elemental Altar . Down the path, turn left to find a small altar with this rod. Fire Rod : Inside the Abbey . Go to the back of the Barracks and search the Chapel on the far southern side of the interior. The Fire Rod is on a small plinth inside. Water Rod : In the Abbey training yard. Go to the pool and look under the stone bridge for this easy-to-miss rod. The pool is called the Grotto on your map. Earth Rod : Return to your tomb at Hunter’s Folly . Follow the path up to the tomb area to the east of the Abbey. The road goes southeast past the four statues. Open the tomb with ‘Open’ to get the final rod.



Return to the Elemental Altar and place all four rods on the correct spot. Just try all the rods at each spot until one fits into place — after that, Agatha will summon the Moon Seal.

The Blood Gate is located here on the east side of the Abbey Grounds map.

Step #2: Using The Moon Seal Collect the Moon Seal from the altar and travel far east of the Abbey to the Stone Terrace region. In the north of the Stone Terrace area, you’ll find a strange wall called a Blood Gate . Use the Blood Gate with the Moon Seal in your inventory to begin a challenge battle.



The challenge battle can only be attempted once per day. You’ll need to be Level 12 or higher to complete it — in this battle, you’ll only have the Hunter and your demon dog companion Charlie to fight with. After completing the challenge, the gate will disappear and allow you to enter the cave. Inside, place the Moon Seal on the altar to unlock the second Word of Power.

The ‘Reveal’ Word is used to make bridges appear, or to reveal hidden secrets — you’ll find stone markers with the reveal symbol on them. By using ‘Reveal’ you can make rewards appear. Often these are Arcane Keys, so always be looking out for those symbols!