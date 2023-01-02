Marvel’s Midnight Suns: How To Increase Arcane Knowledge Faster | Ebony The Cat Locations

To increase your “Arcane Knowledge” rank, you’ll need to read notes and fully explore the grounds outside the Abbey in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, but there’s one way to make your job much easier. You might not know it, but there’s a hidden black cat you can find all over the estate. Finding this cat will boost your arcane knowledge XP, ranking you up faster and even increase your hero’s level. It took dozens of hours before I searched for Ebony The Cat. Here’s what you need to know about one of the most useful secrets in the game.

Midnight Suns is a strange new action-strategy game from Firaxis, the creators of X-Com. Instead of commanding a squad of soldiers, you’ll control a trio of super-heroes battling an onslaught of HYDRA goons and other powerful villains. To command your heroes, you’ll pick from randomly drawn ability cards — building the right deck and carefully controlling your environment are critical to success. There really isn’t anything else like this game, and you’ll want every little advantage you can get. One of those advantages is this extremely weird little secret. Think of it as a cat-shaped loot crate.

More Midnight Suns guides:

Beginner’s Guide | Gift Giving Guide | Moon Knight Easter Egg

How To Find Ebony The Cat | Secret Rewards Guide

Ebony The Cat is a rare encounter that appears somewhere in the Abbey. It appears randomly and can be extremely difficult to find. We haven’t found all the locations, but here’s where we’ve found Ebony so far. It only appears in one location per day. Check the following locations so you might eventually encounter Ebony.

Ebony also gives bonuses to your status for the day, making battles easier. You’ll get free resources for finding Ebony too!

Abbey – Caretaker’s Room.

Abbey – Library. Check thoroughly — there are at least three different locations it can spawn.

Abbey – Commons Room. Sometimes found near the piano.

Grounds – The Chapel

Grounds – Agatha’s Altar

Grounds – The Shop. Located near the entrance.

Grounds – Inside The Hunter’s tomb.

Grounds – Whispering Woods. Near Rod’s Resting Place.

Grounds – Lilith’s Garden. By the statue.

Grounds – Standing Stones

For extra Arcande Knowledge, pet your dog Charlie and re-read the books in the library every so often. You can also find rare Wundagore Everbloom at night on the grounds — a resource that gives you knowledge.

Increasing Arcane Knowledge | Rank Rewards

For finding knowledge, you’ll level up your “Arcane Knowledge” rank. There are five levels and each one unlocks a reward. Here are all five rewards you’ll eventually unlock once you’ve collected enough arcane XP.

Rank 1 : +25% Resources from Pick-ups.

: +25% Resources from Pick-ups. Rank 2 : +1 Cosmetic Reward from Arcane Chests.

: +1 Cosmetic Reward from Arcane Chests. Rank 3 : +2 Cosmetic Rewards from Arcane Chests.

: +2 Cosmetic Rewards from Arcane Chests. Rank 4 : Common Chests can be opened without an Arcane Key.

: Common Chests can be opened without an Arcane Key. Rank 5: Rare Chests can be opened without an Arcane Key.

You’ll be rolling in free cosmetics once you reach Rank 5. Do it much faster by exploring the abbey grounds and finding Ebony!