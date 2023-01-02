Marvel’s Midnight Suns: How To Use The Offering Bowl | Secret Bonus Guide

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is packed with mysteries — after arriving at the Abbey, you’ll be able to explore the grounds between main missions. The grounds are packed with hidden quests and collectibles. You can find reagents to craft items or essence. You’ll also find mysterious objects that don’t explain themselves at all. The Offering Bowl is one of those objects that appears early in the adventure.

After completing a Research Project early in the story, the Offering Bowl will appear near Agatha’s Altar — an area where you’ll need to find four elemental key items and place them. The Offering Bowl is an object you can place items into. But it isn’t clear what to do from there. If you’ve found the Offering Bowl and have no idea what to do with it, here’s how it works.

Find the Offering Bowl south of Agatha’s Altar. The altar is located southwest of the Abbey in the large grounds area. The altar is where you’ll need to find the four elemental rods. After progressing the story and unlocking a Research Project, the mysterious Offering Bowl will appear. You’ll automatically unlock the project at the Forge as you progress through the story.

To Find The Offering Bowl: Fast-travel to Agatha’s Altar and turn left. Follow the blue lights to a small shrine-like area with a large bowl. You can interact with the bowl to place an item.

Using the bowl is seemingly pointless. There’s nothing here! If you read and talk to Agatha in the Library, you can learn more clues about using the Offering Bowl, but we’ll skip that step and explain what you need to do below.

How To Use The Offering Bowl Once per night, place one of four artifact types into the offering bowl. It will float in the bowl. Use a Word of Power on the object. Collect your rewards!



You can use any Word of Power on any artifact you place in the Offering Bowl, but if you use the correct matching Word of Power, you’ll get even more rewards. These are four types of artifacts, and each one is connected to a specific Word of Power. The Words of Power unlock as you progress through the Grounds and are not required for the main story.

Offering Bowl Rewards | Word Of Power Bonuses Artifact: Book – Use “ Open ” Word of Power Artifact: Wand – Use “ Reveal ” Word of Power Artifact: Knife – Use “ Break ” Word of Power Artifact: Jewelry – Use “ Purify ” Word of Power



Jewelry artifacts include necklaces, amulets, rings and bowl. It doesn’t always work to give you a bonus, but it should give double the normal gloss when used correctly. Not all items work, even when in the same category.

NOTE: You can play an artifact in the bowl during the day, but you’ll need to return at night to collect your reward.