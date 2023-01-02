PS4 and PS5 Games Releasing in 2023

Many people have finally gotten their hands on the PlayStation 5 console this year for Christmas after struggling for so long to get one due to them being out of stock. But if you haven’t upgraded your console yet, no fear, there are many games coming for PS4 as well. In this guide, we will keep you up to date on games coming out for the PlayStation consoles.

PS4 and PS5 Games Releasing In January 2023

There are many games releasing in January 2023, including Monster Hunter Rise after only being available on Nintendo Switch, the game will be coming to the console this year. We can also look forward to Forspoken, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, and many more games for the PlayStation 4 and 5.

January 11 : Children of Silentown (PS5, PS4)

: Children of Silentown (PS5, PS4) January 12 : Breakers Collection (PS5, PS4)

: Breakers Collection (PS5, PS4) January 12 : Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider (PS5, PS4)

: Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider (PS5, PS4) January 13 : Aurora’s Journey and the Pitiful Lackey (PS5, PS4)

: Aurora’s Journey and the Pitiful Lackey (PS5, PS4) January 13 : Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS5)

: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS5) January 13 : Dungeon Munchies (PS4)

: Dungeon Munchies (PS4) January 13 : One Piece Odyssey (PS5, PS4)

: One Piece Odyssey (PS5, PS4) January 19 : Colossal Cave (PS5)

: Colossal Cave (PS5) January 19 : Persona 3 Portable (PS4)

: Persona 3 Portable (PS4) January 19 : Persona 4 Golden (PS4)

: Persona 4 Golden (PS4) January 19 : A Space For The Unbound (PS5, PS4)

: A Space For The Unbound (PS5, PS4) January 19 : Tortuga – A Pirate’s Tale (PS5, PS4)

: Tortuga – A Pirate’s Tale (PS5, PS4) January 20 : Monster Hunter Rise (PS5, PS4)

: Monster Hunter Rise (PS5, PS4) January 24 : Forspoken (PS5)

: Forspoken (PS5) January 24 : Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters (PS5, PS4)

: Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters (PS5, PS4) January 24 : Risen (PS4)

: Risen (PS4) January 26 : MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Rise of Rasalhague (PS5, PS4)

: MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Rise of Rasalhague (PS5, PS4) January 26 : Startup Company: Console Edition (PS5, PS4)

: Startup Company: Console Edition (PS5, PS4) January 26 : Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection (PS5, PS4)

: Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection (PS5, PS4) January 27 : ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree (PS4)

: ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree (PS4) January 27 : Dead Space Remake (PS5)

: Dead Space Remake (PS5) January 31 : Blade Assault (PS5, PS4)

: Blade Assault (PS5, PS4) January 31 : Raiden IV x Mikado Remix (PS5, PS4)

: Raiden IV x Mikado Remix (PS5, PS4) January 31 : Season: A Letter to the Future (PS5, PS4)

: Season: A Letter to the Future (PS5, PS4) January 31 : SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake (PS4)

: SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake (PS4) January 31 : Straylight (PS4)

: Straylight (PS4) January 31: We Were Here Forever (PS5, PS4)

PS5 and PS4 Games Coming In February

February is an exciting month for Harry Potter fans as new game releases as well as many other exciting titles.

February 2 : Deliver Us Mars (PS5, PS4)

: Deliver Us Mars (PS5, PS4) February 3 : Helvetii (PS4)

: Helvetii (PS4) February 3 : Seed of Life (PS5)

: Seed of Life (PS5) February 7 : Hogwarts Legacy (PS5)

: Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) February 9 : Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (PS5, PS4)

: Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (PS5, PS4) February 14 : Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society (PS5, PS4)

: Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society (PS5, PS4) February 14 : Wanted: Dead (PS5, PS4)

: Wanted: Dead (PS5, PS4) February 16 : Curse of the Sea Rats (PS5, PS4)

: Curse of the Sea Rats (PS5, PS4) February 16 : Theatrhythm Final Bar Line (PS4)

: Theatrhythm Final Bar Line (PS4) February 17 : PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (PS5)

: PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (PS5) February 17 : Tales of Symphonia Remastered (PS4)

: Tales of Symphonia Remastered (PS4) February 17 : Wild Hearts (PS5)

: Wild Hearts (PS5) February 21 : Atomic Heart (PS5)

: Atomic Heart (PS5) February 21 : Like a Dragon: Ishin (PS5, PS4)

: Like a Dragon: Ishin (PS5, PS4) February 22 : Altair Breaker (PS5)

: Altair Breaker (PS5) February 22 : Cities VR: Enhanced Edition (PS5)

: Cities VR: Enhanced Edition (PS5) February 22 : Cosmonious High (PS5)

: Cosmonious High (PS5) February 22 : The Dark Pictures: The Switchback VR (PS5)

: The Dark Pictures: The Switchback VR (PS5) February 22 : Demeo (PS5)

: Demeo (PS5) February 22 : Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (PS5)

: Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (PS5) February 22 : Fantavision 202X (PS5)

: Fantavision 202X (PS5) February 22 : Hello Neighbor VR: Search and Rescue (PS5)

: Hello Neighbor VR: Search and Rescue (PS5) February 22 : Horizon Call of the Mountain (PS5)

: Horizon Call of the Mountain (PS5) February 22 : Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (PS5)

: Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (PS5) February 22 : Moss (PS5)

: Moss (PS5) February 22 : Moss: Book 2 (PS5)

: Moss: Book 2 (PS5) February 22 : Resident Evil Village VR Mode (PS5)

: Resident Evil Village VR Mode (PS5) February 22 : Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition (PS5)

: Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition (PS5) February 22 : The Tale of Onogoro (PS5)

: The Tale of Onogoro (PS5) February 22 : Tentacular (PS5)

: Tentacular (PS5) February 22 : The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution (PS5)

: The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution (PS5) February 22 : Zenith: The Last City (PS5)

: Zenith: The Last City (PS5) February 23 : Blood Bowl 3 (PS5, PS4)

: Blood Bowl 3 (PS5, PS4) February 23 : Labyrinth of Zangetsu (PS4)

: Labyrinth of Zangetsu (PS4) February 24 : Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key (PS5, PS4)

: Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key (PS5, PS4) February 24 : Octopath Traveler 2 (PS5, PS4)

: Octopath Traveler 2 (PS5, PS4) February 24 : Truck Driver: Premium Edition (PS5)

: Truck Driver: Premium Edition (PS5) February 28 : Destiny 2: Lightfall (PS5, PS4)

: Destiny 2: Lightfall (PS5, PS4) February 28 : Scars Above (PS5, PS4)

: Scars Above (PS5, PS4) February 28: Vampire: The Masquerade – The New York Bundle (PS4)

Vampire: The Masquerade – The New York Bundle (PS4) February 28: void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2 (PS4)

PS5 and PS4 Games Releasing In March

March is also another exciting month for Star Wars fans as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor finally releases!

March 1 : The Day Before (PS5)

: The Day Before (PS5) March 3 : Tiny Troopers: Global Ops (PS5, PS4)

: Tiny Troopers: Global Ops (PS5, PS4) March 3 : Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PS5, PS4)

: Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PS5, PS4) March 7 : Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories (PS5, PS4)

: Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories (PS5, PS4) March 9 : Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (PS5, PS4)

: Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (PS5, PS4) March 9 : Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 (PS5, PS4)

: Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 (PS5, PS4) March 9 : ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni (PS5, PS4)

: ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni (PS5, PS4) March 9 : Skull And Bones (PS5)

: Skull And Bones (PS5) March 10 : DC Justice League: Cosmic Chaos (PS5, PS4)

: DC Justice League: Cosmic Chaos (PS5, PS4) March 10 : Mato Anomalies (PS5, PS4)

: Mato Anomalies (PS5, PS4) March 14 : The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (PS4)

: The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (PS4) March 17 : Peppa Pig: World Adventures (PS5, PS4)

: Peppa Pig: World Adventures (PS5, PS4) March 17 : Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5)

: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5) March 24 : Resident Evil 4 Remake (PS5)

: Resident Evil 4 Remake (PS5) March 28 : Crime Boss: Rockay City (PS5)

: Crime Boss: Rockay City (PS5) March 31: Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle (PS5, PS4)

The Spider-Man 2 game still doesn’t have a release date but many fans are (trying to) wait patiently.

April 2023 : Star Trek: Resurgence (PS5, PS4)

: Star Trek: Resurgence (PS5, PS4) April 4, 2023 : GrimGrimoire OnceMore (PS5, PS4)

: GrimGrimoire OnceMore (PS5, PS4) April 4, 2023 : Hogwarts Legacy (PS4)

: Hogwarts Legacy (PS4) April 4, 2023 : Meet Your Maker (PS5, PS4)

: Meet Your Maker (PS5, PS4) April 10, 2023 : Frank and Drake (PS5)

: Frank and Drake (PS5) April 11, 2023 : Process of Elimination (PS4)

: Process of Elimination (PS4) April 14, 2023 : Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (PS4)

: Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (PS4) April 18, 2023 : God of Rock (PS5, PS4)

: God of Rock (PS5, PS4) April 19, 2023 : Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (PS5)

: Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (PS5) April 20, 2023 : Ad Infinitum (PS5, PS4)

: Ad Infinitum (PS5, PS4) April 25, 2023 : Roots of Pacha (PS5, PS4)

: Roots of Pacha (PS5, PS4) April 27, 2023 : Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (PS4)

: Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (PS4) April 28, 2023 : Dead Island 2 (PS5, PS4)

: Dead Island 2 (PS5, PS4) April 28, 2023 : Nuclear Blaze (PS4)

: Nuclear Blaze (PS4) May 26, 2023 : Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PS5)

: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PS5) June 2023 : RoboCop: Rogue City (PS5, PS4)

: RoboCop: Rogue City (PS5, PS4) June 2, 2023 : Street Fighter 6 (PS5, PS4)

: Street Fighter 6 (PS5, PS4) June 6, 2023 : Diablo 4 (PS5, PS4)

: Diablo 4 (PS5, PS4) June 22, 2023 : Final Fantasy 16 (PS5)

: Final Fantasy 16 (PS5) July 7, 2023 : The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie (PS5, PS4)

: The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie (PS5, PS4) AEW Fight Forever (PS5, PS4)

Alan Wake 2 (PS5)

Aliens: Dark Descent (PS5, PS4)

Arc Raiders (PS5)

Arctic Awakening (PS5, PS4)

Arise of Awakener (PS5, PS4)

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon (PS5, PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS5, PS4)

Atlas Fallen (PS5)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PS5)

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (PS5)

Berserk Boy (PS5, PS4)

Black Myth: Wukong (Platforms TBA)

Blasphemous 2 (Platforms TBA)

Blazing Strike (PS5, PS4)

Block’em (Platforms TBA)

Blue Protocol (PS5)

Cassette Beasts (PS4)

Catan – Console Edition (PS5, PS4)

CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story (Consoles, PC)

Crash Team Rumble (PS5, PS4)

Crimson Desert (PS5)

Cyberpunk 2077: Game of the Year (PS5)

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania (PS4)

Disgaea 7 (PS5, PS4)

Disney Speedstorm (PS5, PS4)

Dune Awakening (PS5)

Dungeons 4 (PS5)

Dying: 1983 (PS5, PS4)

Earthlock 2 (PS5, PS4)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (PS5, PS4)

Elderand (PS5)

eSports Boxing Club (PS5, PS4)

Eternights (PS5, PS4)

Everspace 2 (Platforms TBA)

Exoprimal (PS5, PS4)

The Expanse: A Telltale Series (Consoles TBA, PC)

Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord (PS5, PS4)

Final Fantasy 1 Pixel Remaster (PS4)

Final Fantasy 2 Pixel Remaster (PS4)

Final Fantasy 3 Pixel Remaster (PS4)

Final Fantasy 4 Pixel Remaster (PS4)

Final Fantasy 5 Pixel Remaster (PS4)

Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster (PS4)

Fire Commander (PS5, PS4)

Flashback 2 (PS5, PS4)

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (PS5, PS4)

Fractured Veil (Platforms TBA)

Gangs of Sherwood (PS5)

Ghostrunner 2 (PS5)

Goodbye Volcano High (PS5, PS4)

Gori: Cuddly Carnage (PS5, PS4)

Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PS5, PS4)

Hell is Us (PS5)

Honor of Kings: World (Platforms TBA)

Immortals of Aveum (PS5, XBX/S, PC)

Indiana Jones Game (Platforms TBA)

Inner Ashes (PS5)

The Invincible (PS5)

Island of Winds (PS5)

KartRider: Drift (PS4)

Keo (PS5)

Kerbal Space Program 2 (PS5)

Killer Klowns From Outer Space (PS5, PS4)

Kitsune Tails (PS5, PS4)

Kona 2: Brume (PS5, PS4)

Lab Rat (Platforms TBA)

The Last Spell (PS5, PS4)

Layers of Fears (PS5)

Leap (PS5)

Level Zero (PS5, PS4)

Lies of P (PS5)

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS5, PS4)

Little Devil Inside (PS5, PS4)

Lord of the Rings – Gollum (PS5, PS4)

The Lords of the Fallen (PS5)

Magicians Dead: Force of the Soul (PS5, PS4)

The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo (PS4)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5)

Miasma Chronicles (PS5)

Minecraft Legends (PS5, PS4)

Neko Ghost, Jump! (PS4)

Off the Grid (PS5)

Open Roads (PS5, PS4)

Outcast 2 (PS5)

Pacific Drive (PS5)

ParadiZe Project (PS5)

Park Beyond (PS5)

Pocket Bravery (PS5, PS4)

Pragmata (PS5)

Project Q (Platforms TBA)

Quantum Error (PS5, PS4)

Ravenswatch (PS5)

Read Only Memories: Neurodiver (PS5, PS4)

Remnant 2 (PS5)

Ripout (PS5)

Rise of the Ronin (PS5)

SacriFire (PS5, PS4)

Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse Remastered (Platforms TBA)

Sea of Stars (PS5, PS4)

Six Days in Fallujah (PS5, PS4)

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story (PS5, PS4)

Soup Pot (Platforms TBA)

Stellar Blade (PS5)

Stray Blade (PS5)

Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster (PS4)

Synduality (PS5)

SwapStar (PS5, PS4)

The Talos Principle 2 (Platforms TBA)

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PS5, PS4)

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (PS5, PS4)

Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland (PS5, PS4)

Trackmania (PS5, PS4)

Tron Identity (Consoles, PC)

Tuesday Morning (PS5)

Turbo Overkill (PS5, PS4)

Under The Waves (PS5, PS4)

Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2 (PS5, PS4)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (PS5, PS4)

Venba (PS4)

Vroom! – Obstacle Racing (PS5)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (PS5)

War Hospital (PS5)

Welcome to Empyreum (PS5, PS4)

Whalefall (Consoles, PC)

The Wolf Among Us 2 (Platforms TBA)

WrestleQuest (PS5, PS4)

Wronged Us (PS5)

X8 (PS5)

Ys 10: Nordics (PS5, PS4)

Many games are coming still, including a Iron Man game, Wolverine, Wonder Woman, Star Wars, and many more. See list below!

Abandoned (PS5)

After Us (PS5)

Alterborn (PlayStation)

Antro (PS5)

Assassin’s Creed Infinity (Platforms TBA)

Beyond Good and Evil 2 (Platforms TBA)

New BioShock Game (Platforms TBA)

Blizzard’s Survival Game (Consoles, PC)

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Sequel (Platforms TBA)

BROK the InvestiGator (PS5, PS4)

New Bungie Game (Platforms TBA)

Captain America & Black Panther Game (Platforms TBA)

Codename: Final Form (Platforms TBA)

Control 2 (PS5)

The Cub (PS5, PS4)

Deathrun TV (PS5, PS4)

Death Stranding 2 (PS5)

Deep Down (PS4)

Dinos Reborn (PS5, PS4)

Disaster Report 5 (Platforms TBA)

Dragon Age 4 (Platforms TBA)

Dragon Quest 12: Flames of Fate (Platforms TBA)

Dreamhouse: The Game (PS5, PS4)

Dune Awakening (PS5)

EA’s Iron Man Game (Platforms TBA)

Echoes of the End (PS5)

The Elder Scrolls 6 (Platforms TBA)

eSports Boxing Club (PS5, PS4)

The First Descendant (PS5)

Gargoyles Remastered (Consoles, PC)

Ghostrunner 2 (PS5)

Gothic (PS5)

Grand Theft Auto 6 (Platforms TBA)

Graven (PS5, PS4)

Harold Halibut (PS4)

Haunted Chocolatier (Platforms TBA)

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd (PS5, PS5)

Hunt the Night (Platforms TBA)

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai (PS5, PS4)

Instinction (PS5, PS4)

Judas (PS5)

Kingdom Hearts 4 (Platforms TBA)

King of the Hat (Platforms TBA)

The Library of Babel (PS5, PS4)

Lost Soul Aside (PS5, PS4)

Luto (Platforms TBA)

Metal Slug: Awakening (PS5, PS4)

Moving Out 2 (XBX/S, XBO)

My Hero Ultra Rumble (PS4)

New Just Cause Game (Platforms TBA)

New Mass Effect Game (Platforms TBA)

New Metro Game (Platforms TBA)

Off the Grid (PS5)

Open Roads (PS5, PS4)

Painkiller (Platforms TBA)

Panzer Dragoon 2 Zwei: Remake (Platforms TBA)

Payday 3 (Platforms TBA)

Persona 6 (Platforms TBA)

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake (PS4)

Project 007 (Platforms TBA)

Project Buramato (PS5, PS4)

Project Magnum (PS5, PS4)

Shadow of Conspiracy: Section 2 (PS5)

Silent Hill 2 Remake (PS5)

Silent Hill F (Platforms TBA)

Silent Hill: Townfall (Platforms TBA)

New Skate Game (Platforms TBA)

Slitterhead (Platforms TBA)

Star Wars: Eclipse (Platforms TBA)

Ubisoft‘s New Star Wars Game (Platforms TBA)

EA’s Star Wars FPS Game (Platforms TBA)

EA’s Star Wars Strategy Game (Platforms TBA)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake (PS5)

System Shock (PS5, PS4)

Tchia (PS5, PS4)

Tekken 8 (PS5)

Terminator Survival Project (Platforms TBA)

Thirsty Suitors (Platforms TBA)

New Tomb Raider Game (Platforms TBA)

Two Worlds 3 (Platforms TBA)

New TimeSplitters Game (Platforms TBA)

Where Winds Meet (Platforms TBA)

New The Witcher Game (TBA)

The Witcher Remake (TBA)

Wild (PS4)

Wolverine (PS5)

Wonder Woman (Platforms TBA)

Wyrdsong (Platforms TBA)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon 8 (PS5, PS4)

Yuppie Psycho: Executive Edition (PS5, PS4)

It is a great year for video gamers, espically with so many nice titles coming out for the PlayStation consoles this year. Hopefully this guide helped you find some games you will be playing in this year!