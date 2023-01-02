PS5: How To Use A PS4 Controller On PS5

Table of Contents [Hide] [Show] Wired Pairing

Wireless Pairing

The DualSense controller is the primary gamepad for the Playstation 5. That said, despite word from Sony saying that the PS5 would not be compatible with previous PlayStation controllers, you’re still able to use the PS4’s DualShock 4 controllers with the PS5.

Right off the bat, it’s important to note that there are some major exceptions to that meaning that the DualShock 4 won’t work 100% of the time with the PS5, however, if you prefer the PS4’s controller over the DualSense, you’ll still be able to use it on a lot of titles. The problems come when trying to use a DualShock 4 with PS5 games.

Essentially, games that run natively on PS5 (for example, Returnal, The Last of Us Part 1, or the Demon’s Souls remake) won’t work with PS4 controllers. Luckily, there are plenty of cross-generation titles such as Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok that are available on both the PS4 and the PS5, so if you’re looking to use the DualShock 4 with a game, make sure to check to see if a PS4 version of it is available. If not, you’ll need to use the DualSense. If you attempt to open a PS5 game with a PS4 controller, you’ll be given an error message in the top right corner of the screen and won’t be able to proceed in the game until you connect the proper gamepad.

To check which version of a game you have downloaded, highlight the game on the dashboard and look for the logo between the text for the game’s name and the game icon, it will say either PS4 or PS5.

Wired Pairing

There are two ways to pair a PS4 controller to a PS5. The much simpler, faster way is by using a wired method. Take note that this method requires you to have a USB-A to micro-USB cable, the kind you use to charge a DualShock 4 controller. Plus the cable into the DualShock 4 and then into your PS5.

Once connected, hold down the PlayStation button in the center of the controller and it will turn itself on. Once on, sign into an account and then the controller will work exactly the same as the DualSense, allowing you to navigate menus and access games. After the controller is connected, you’ll be able to unplug it from the USB cable and use it normally.

As mentioned above, you can use the DualShock 4 on all titles on the console except for PS5 games. If you want to play those, you’ll need to use the DualSense.

Wireless Pairing

To pair a PS4 controller to a PS5 wirelessly, you’ll need to have a DualSense controller already paired to your console. Go into the settings menu (located in the top right corner of the dashboard,) then scroll down to “Accessories.” Inside the accessory menu, select the “General” tab and then select “Bluetooth Accessories.”

Turn your DualShock 4 controller on and then put it into pair mode by holding down the PlayStation button in the center of the controller and the “Share” button until the lights on the back of the controller start flashing quickly. Once it enters pair mode, you’ll find it listed under the “Accessories found” text in the “Bluetooth Accessories” menu. Select the DualShock 4 and then “Yes” when asked if you want to pair it.

As soon as the PS4 controller is paired, you’ll be able to sign into an account and begin using the gamepad to control the console. As mentioned above, you can only use the DualShock 4 on games for the PS4 as PS5 games don’t support the older hardware.