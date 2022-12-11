The Last Of Us Part 1 Will Work On Steam Deck

Sony has been making quite the initiative over the last year or so to bring many of their first-party titles to the PC. Some of these have been big hits on the platform, such as the adventures of Krato, Aloy, and Spider-Man. But then, Naughty Dog revealed that they were going to add their names to the list by having The Last Of Us Part 1 come to the PC through Steam. The transition to the PC is a first for the franchise, and many wonder what it could mean going forward. By that, we mean they’ll wonder if the sequel will also come to the PC.

However, a more immediate question that has been answered is whether the game will be compatible with the Steam Deck. The Steam Deck is Valve’s answer to things like the Switch and has made it so that gamers can enjoy most of their Steam library’s on a well-powered mobile system. The only catch is that some games are not compatible with the Steam Deck yet. One fan of The Last Of Us Part 1 was naturally curious whether the game would fall into the compatible side of things or the incompatible. Thankfully, one of the heads of Naughty Dog, Neil Druckmann, went online to answer the question:

Ellie and Joel will grace the Steam Deck… don’t worry! https://t.co/89aMYuTPQB pic.twitter.com/Dti18OhXDV — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) December 10, 2022

So it shall be that the game is coming to the Steam Deck. That’ll make many gamers happy. Likely the big question was whether the Steam Deck would be able to handle the remade title. After all, Naughty Dog and their team went full tilt to try and make the game a visual masterpiece based on the technology they now had available to them. It may have been built for the PS5 at first, but the PC is easily one of the most powerful gaming systems you can have if you get the right components.

Another benefit of the PC port, which will arrive on March 3rd, is that the title will be out while the first season of the TV adaptation of the game is going on. The series will launch on January 15th on HBO and will feature not only the main storyline from the game but also content that was cut from the title.

So not unlike certain franchises that got fans to check out the book material that came out first, Naughty Dog might have a rush of players on PC, and PS5, should the TV series be quality.

Source: Twitter