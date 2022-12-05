The Last Of Us TV Series to Feature Cut Content From Games

When it comes to TV/movie adaptations of video games, the biggest question is, “how much will they adapt to make it true to the lore?” After all, many unsuccessful adaptations have gone far from the source material to “make their own thing.” Or they only take the “base elements” and try to craft something around that. For the upcoming The Last Of Us adaptation on HBO, they seem to be sticking very close to the source material. The mission of Joel to take Ellie to the doctors who may have a cure for the infection that turned people into monsters has been on display throughout the many trailers.

A recent trailer reinforced that and teased much of what was coming. But, while many have compared the original game to the trailers and pointed out key connections to the title, one of the members of Naughty Dog made a key revelation. It was none other than Neil Druckmann, who is also a part of the live-action series behind the scenes, who revealed that while the game does adapt the games faithfully, it will have new material. More specifically, it’ll have material that was cut from the original games.

Neil Druckmann says that stuff that was written that didn't make it into the original The Last of Us is present in the HBO show. pic.twitter.com/iysK7eZ24S — Naughty Dog Info (@NaughtyDogInfo) December 3, 2022

That is a fascinating piece of information and something that fans will be curious about as they watch season 1 unfold.

Given that the series is episodic in format, it was always going to feature new content, that was inevitable. So the question was, “would it add to the story?” Here, we know that the team behind this series is dedicated to not just “retelling” the story in live-action format but fleshing it out even more based on what Naughty Dog originally intended. It’s unclear why some of the content was cut from the title, but it’s likely because of time restraints, trying to “tighten up” the game when they initially launched it, and so on.

We also don’t know precisely what cut content will be in the HBO show. It could be certain characters or moments of dialogue. It could be entirely new action sequences that put Joel, Ellie, and their allies against the monster of their world. We’ll have to wait and see, and you can easily guess that Naughty Dog will reveal some of the “cut content” once it’s shown on TV.

Fans are very hopeful for The Last Of Us on HBO, especially given the on-screen talent they have portraying some of these characters. We’ll find out how it all goes on January 15th.

