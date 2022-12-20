The DualSense Edge Reportedly Features A Shorter Battery Life

We’re seeing more professional-grade game controllers released into the marketplace. While prior players had to rely on third-party companies to deliver these specialized controllers, both Sony and Microsoft have joined in. Microsoft has the Xbox Elite Controllers, and soon Sony will have the DualSense Edge controller for players to pick up. These controllers will be available to purchase early in 2023. But we’re seeing publications release their impressions of the hardware after gaining access to a unit. Today, players are finding out that the battery life might not be appealing.

While the DualSense Edge seeks to offer enhancements across several areas of the controller when compared to the original DualSense, there is a fault. It seems that the battery life will be moderately shorter than the DualSense. This report comes from The Verge, which noted that the DualSense Edge didn’t last as long as the original DualSense controller. They also managed to get a statement from Sony regarding the battery life of their upcoming controller. Apparently, this is due to Sony using the exact same form factor with higher-performing features.

The DualSense Edge wireless controller’s operating time is moderately shorter than the original DualSense wireless controller because we’ve included many more features within the same form factor and ergonomic design as the original DualSense controller. We wanted to strike a good balance between wireless operating time and delivering robust, high-performance features. Additionally, the longer USB braided cable is also great for competitive players who prefer playing with a wired connection to avoid wireless interference – this option preserves battery life. Sony Statement – The Verge

While Sony is suggesting players use a charging cable that comes with the DualSense Edge, it might not be ideal for everyone. Those that wanted to avoid being tethered to their console might find this to be too much of an achilles heel to warrant the $200 price point for the controller.

Of course, there are some areas that still might sway players to pick up this controller, regardless of the shorter battery lifespan. For instance, with this controller, players will be able to adjust button mapping and create multiple profiles, along with having replaceable module sticks. Perhaps we’ll see a revision down the road that will answer the weaker battery life. In the meantime, we won’t see the DualSense Edge release until January 26, 2023. For now, you can check out the trailer footage for the DualSense Edge features in the video above.

